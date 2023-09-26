Manchester United summer signing was ‘hours away’ from joining Liverpool after phone call with Jurgen Klopp: Reports

Manchester United's on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was reportedly close to joining Liverpool after a call with their manager Jurgen Klopp.

Amrabat, 27, eventually arrived at Old Trafford on a season-long loan deal from Serie A side Fiorentina on deadline day (September 1). The loan deal, as per Sky Sports, is worth £8.5 million and has an option to buy for £21.4 million.

The midfielder, who played a key role in Morocco's historic fourth-placed finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, made his United debut last weekend. Amrabat came on for a minute in the 1-0 Premier League win at Burnley as Erik ten Hag's side snapped a three-game losing streak across competitions.

Meanwhile, Chris Wheeler of Daily Mail (via mufcmpb) has reported that the Fiorentina midfielder was 'hours' away from joining Liverpool after a telephonic conversation with Klopp.

The player's camp reportedly put the talks on hold for 24 hours before the Reds signed Ryan Gravenberch instead.

Expand Tweet

Amrabat has made 107 appearances across competitions in three seasons at Fiorentina, contributing a goal and an assist.

How have Liverpool and Manchester United fared this season?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Liverpool have had contrasting starts to their respective 2023-24 campaign. While the Red Devils have lost four times in seven games across competitions, Liverpool are unbeaten in seven, winning the last six.

United have lost three of their six league games, languishing currently in ninth place with nine points, nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, Klopp's Reds have won five straight league games following their 1-1 draw at Chelsea and trail City by only two points.

Both sides also endured contrasting fortunes in Europe. While United stumbled to a 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich last week in their UEFA Champions League opener, the Reds won 3-1 at LASK in the UEFA Europa League. It was Klopp's side's first game in the competition since losing to Sevilla in the 2016 final.

The two Premier League giants return to action this week in the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag's side take on Crystal Palace at home on Tuesday (September 26), while the Reds welcome Championship side Leicester City to Anfield a day later.