Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo linked with sensational return to former club: Reports

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Sporting Lisbon in order to escape his Old Trafford nightmare.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, the Portuguese club recognizes that the deal will be "complex" to complete. However, sporting director Hugo Viana is extremely active behind the scenes in order to bring Ronaldo back to his first club.

The 37-year-old began his career at Sporting Lisbon before moving to Manchester United in 2003. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly desperate to leave Old Trafford this summer in search of Champions League football.

Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM Info : Le Sporting Portugal tente le coup Cristiano Ronaldo !



■ Dossier complexe mais les Leões tentent leur chance.



■ Le directeur sportif Hugo Viana est ainsi très actif en coulisses pour mener à bien ce dossier.



While Sporting are unlikely to win Europe's most coveted club prize this season, they will be competing in the tournament, unlike the Red Devils.

Ronaldo still has a year left on his current deal at Manchester United, with the club currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Sky Sports reports that the Portugal captain did not join his teammates on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. He did, though, play the full 90 minutes of United's humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday evening.

The legendary attacker has been linked with several of Europe's biggest clubs this summer, but has yet to find a move away.

B/R Football @brfootball 'The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news they made, only 5 were right.'



Pundit believes Manchester United have 'big' decision to make over Cristiano Ronaldo

Following his return to Old Trafford last summer, Ronaldo scored 24 times in 38 appearances for the club in the most recent campaign.

However, with Ten Hag's insistence that his attackers press with high intensity, there are doubts whether or not the veteran attacker can cope in the Dutchman's system.

Former Leeds and Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes the 20-time champions of England have a huge decision ahead, as he told Football Insider:

"He hasn’t had a full pre-season. His future is up in the air, I saw he has been leaving games early, it’s not looking good. It’s a difficult one for Ten Hag. He won’t want to play Ronaldo because of his behaviour this summer but you have to play him because of how bad they have been."

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Says everything wrong with that United dressing room that they are blaming their abysmal performances on Ronaldo. Imagine Liverpool players blaming it on Salah, or City players blaming a loss on De Bruyne. Literally the worst set of players United have ever had Says everything wrong with that United dressing room that they are blaming their abysmal performances on Ronaldo. Imagine Liverpool players blaming it on Salah, or City players blaming a loss on De Bruyne. Literally the worst set of players United have ever had

He continued:

“We don’t know what is going on with his future, do clubs even want to sign him? It’s not like they are queueing up, is it? The club needs changes, we know this. Would it be better for Ronaldo to leave? It’s a hard one. He guarantees you goals."

He added:

“But he is also a negative influence. Someone at the club needs to make a big decision here and they need to do it ASAP, before the window closes.”

