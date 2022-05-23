Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo slammed Rangnick to close friends after being 'annoyed' by interim manager: Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly left training annoyed, having been told he would be dropped by interim manager Ralf Rangnick last December.

The 37-year-old rejoined the Red Devils last summer, with many heralding his signing as a catalyst for United to challenge for major honors.

But the reverse has ensued with United stumbling out of all competitions and finishing outside the top four, meaning they will not play Champions League football next season.

There has been much debate over Ronaldo's role in the Manchester United side given that the squad playing alongside him had finished 2nd in the league in the previous year.

However, with United already through to the knockout stages of the Champions League in December, Rangnick told his squad that he would make changes.

According to The Athletic (via Express) the German's words reportedly irked Cristiano Ronaldo, of which he told teammates he'd either start or not feature at all.

As a result, Ronaldo did not get included in the matchday squad for the game against Young Boys, with youngsters such as Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal chosen instead.

Rangnick's time in charge of Manchester United has been lamented by many who have questioned his coaching abilities alongside his squad management.

The former RB Leipzig manager was brought in to try and reconsilidate United and have them make at the very least the top four.

But rumors of unrest behind-the-scenes and leaks to the press have plagued his tenure and he will now work in a consultancy role alongside new manager Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag believes Cristiano Ronaldo has a role to play for his Manchester United team

Erik Ten Hag held his first press conference as Manchester United manager where he was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's future.

He told reporters on whether he the Portuguese star has a role to play, (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Of course! Cristiano can bring goals. But I talk first with Cristiano before I talk with you..."

Ronaldo has seemingly confirmed that he wishes to be part of Erik ten Hag's revolution at Old Trafford next season.

The 37-year-old commented on the Dutch coach's appointment as the Red Devils' new boss saying (via ManUtd.com):

“I know that he has done a fantastic job at Ajax, and that he is an experienced coach, but we have to give him time,”

He continued:

“Things must change the way he wants. If he does well, all of Manchester United will be successful, so I wish him well. We are all happy and excited [about his arrival], not only as players, but as fans as well. We have to believe that next year we can win titles,”

The legendary forward hit 18 goals in 30 Premier League appearances this season and has one year left to run on his current deal with United.

