Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo suspicious of teammates amid fallout with Erik ten Hag - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly growing suspicious of some of his Manchester United teammates undermining his reputation in the dressing room.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo suspects some United players are reducing the Portuguese forward's standing among his peers. Moreover, it is claimed that a growing number of his teammates are happier when he isn't on the pitch.

The Red Devils have been getting the job done without the iconic forward. Despite his absence, manager Erik ten Hag's side defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Old Trafford on October 19.

Ronaldo reportedly refused to come on as a substitute during that match and walked off the pitch before full-time. This led to Ten Hag banishing him from his squad until after the league clash against Chelsea on Saturday, October 22.

The former Real Madrid forward pulled off a similar antic in pre-season when he left the stadium before the full-time whistle in his team's the draw against Rayo Vallecano.The Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw against the Spanish side on July 31.

Ten Hag took no serious action then but a repeat offense left his hands tied and forced him into making a decision. After the announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo's one-game suspension, Ten Hag said (h/t MEN):

"After Rayo Vallecano, I told him it was unacceptable but he was not the only one, but that is for everyone, so when it is the second time, that will have consequences."

Ronaldo has scored once in eight league games this season, and just six of those appearances have come with him in the starting XI.

Liverpool legend praises Manchester United boss for handling of Cristiano Ronaldo situation

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has praised the way in which Ten Hag has handled Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United.

The former England centre-back wrote on Twitter (h/t MEN):

"After a difficult start ETH [Erik ten Hag] has really stamped his authority on #MUFC on & off the pitch. Their performance against Spurs was one of the best of recent years & he has dealt with the Ronaldo situation perfectly since day one."

Manchester United lost their opening two league games this campaign - against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford - but have since won 19 out of a possible 24 points. This run has seen them climb up to fifth in the table.

Ronaldo has only started once in the league during their aforementioned streak - in the 0-0 draw against Newcastle United on October 16. His other league start was in the 4-0 loss to Brentford in August.

