Manchester United superstar linked with shock reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi as PIF prepare to hold transfer talks: Reports 

Saudi Pro League chiefs are reportedly set to make an approach to sign Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United. The Portuguese star is the latest target for the league that has been splashing big amounts to lure big players.

As per a report by Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Fernandes is on the list of players the Saudi Pro League are looking to sign next summer. The Portuguese star was made the Manchester United captain earlier this year after Erik ten Hag decided to strip Harry Maguire of the armband.

The former Sporting CP star joins a transfer wishlist which is led by Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. The two players are reportedly already in talks with clubs in the Middle East and are open to the move next summer.

Fernandes joined Manchester United in 2020 for a reported £47 million. The midfielder has become a vital part of the club's starting XI and has a contract until 2026, with the club holding the option of another year.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after the Red Devils terminated his contract, while Raphael Varane has also been linked with a move to the Middle East.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes rejected Saudi Arabian move last summer

Fabrizio Romano claimed that Bruno Fernandes rejected multiple offers to join a Saudi Arabian side last summer. He stated that the midfielder was keen on staying at Old Trafford and posted on X:

"Understand Bruno Fernandes rejected more than two approaches from Saudi one month ago. It's only Manchester United for Bruno who's expected to become the next permanent captain."

Reports suggested Fernandes had issues with Cristiano Ronaldo after he said in a press conference:

"Now we are playing as a team. A few months ago, some players played alone, for themselves."

However, he was quick to dismiss the talks and posted on Instagram:

"I know that is difficult to see Manchester United doing well, [but I] don't have anything to [say] about us on the news apart good things. Don't use my name to attack Cristiano. Cristiano was part of our team for half the season and as I said in many interviews, everyone since Liverpool is being amazing and acting like a proper team and you can see the results. We carry on!"

Apart from Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Ruben Neves and more left the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League last summer.