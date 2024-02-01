Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford wanted by Premier League rivals in sensational transfer: Reports

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are interested in a sensation swoop for Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford. The Gunners are reportedly keeping tabs on the England international for a move in the summer.

Rashford has been the subject of controversy in recent times after missing training due to sickness ahead of United's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Newport County.

The attacker, however, was spotted partying at a Belfast nightclub hours before calling in sick. Rashford has reportedly been fined two weeks' wages but will be available for United's Premier League away clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 1.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were interested in a move for Rashford in 2022, according to Football Insider. The Gunners set aside £45 million for the superstar attacker, as per reports. They are set to reignite the quest in the summer. However, Manchester United are expected to ask for much more than £45 million.

Mikel Arteta's side have not been at their best in front of the goal as neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah has been consistent, which is why the north Londoners are looking to bolster their attack.

Marcus Rashford's form, though, has been far from impressive. He has scored only four goals and has provided six assists in 26 appearances across competitions this term. Rashford has often operated as a winger this season, making room for Rasmus Hojlund to lead the attack.

The 26-year-old is contracted with the Red Devils until the end of the 2027-28 season and is valued at an estimated €70 million by Transfermarkt.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reflects on Marcus Rashford's on-field issues

During his Manchester United tenure, Erik ten Hag has set an example for taking hard measures against players' off-field antics. He dealt with the Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo situations in a stern manner.

The Dutch manager, however, has said that Marcus Rashford has taken responsibility for his recent saga and the situation has been solved internally. He said (via Sky Sports):

"He has taken responsibility and the rest is an internal matter. Case closed."

United are currently ninth in the Premier League with 32 points from 21 matches.