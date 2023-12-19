Manchester United superstar misses club's Disability Awards ceremony due to 'injury niggle'

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was absent from the club's Disability Awards last night (December 18) due to an apparent injury.

Fernandes missed the Red Devils' 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Sunday (December 17) as he served a one-game suspension for five yellow cards. He's been an ever-present for Erik ten Hag's side this season and fitness has never been an issue for the Portuguese playmaker.

However, the 29-year-old was unable to attend United's charitable event last night due to an 'injury niggle'. A presenter revealed the news when explaining the Red Devils skipper's absence (via UtdFaithfuls):

"Unfortunately Bruno can't be with us because he's got a bit of an injury niggle."

Manchester United will hope that Fernandes' injury isn't serious as they look to get their season back on track. Ten Hag's side sit seventh in the Premier League, with nine wins, seven defeats, and one draw in 17 games.

The Red Devils crashed out of the UEFA Champions League midweek, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich. They finished bottom of Group A, meaning they are out of European competition altogether.

Fernandes has been in fine form despite his side's disappointing performance thus far this season. He's made 23 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing as many assists.

Manchester United are next in action on Saturday (December 23). They travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.

Journalist comments on Bruno Fernandes replacing Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain

Bruno Fernandes took the armband from Harry Maguire in the summer.

English journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Harry Maguire is having a positive leadership influence behind the scenes at Old Trafford. This comes after the English defender was replaced by Fernandes as Manchester United captain in the summer.

Maguire's future with the Red Devils was in doubt in the summer as he'd dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag. But, the 30-year-old has enjoyed a career renaissance and has been one of the club's standout performers this season.

The veteran defender has made 17 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep five clean sheets. He was named the Premier League's Player of the Month for November.

Jones claimed that Maguire is showing good leadership behind the scenes and bringing the United squad together. He said:

"One thing I've heard about Maguire is that he has been a very good leader of this group behind the scenes, and he's good at bringing them together. Whether that's good enough is debatable, but Fernandes is a very different type of leader."

Jones alluded to Fernandes replacing Maguire as captain, by arguing that the latter is currently outshining his Portuguese teammate:

"If you were to look at it right now, though, Maguire is having a better season than Fernandes. If it comes to candidates at the end of the season looking for outstanding players, outstanding performance, and personalities, you're going to have Maguire ahead of Fernandes."

Maguire has not only battled his way back into the Manchester United starting XI, but also quietened a ton of doubters. Ten Hag hailed the Englishman and said that 'he can be proud' of his resurgence.