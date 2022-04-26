Manchester United superstar leaves team WhatsApp group after announcing decision to leave this summer: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s spell at the club is nearing its end as the Frenchman has reportedly left the squad’s WhatsApp group.

As per the Daily Mirror, Pogba has told his teammates that he will leave the club at the end of the season after having two contract offers on his table.

It remains to be seen if the offers are from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, two clubs who are said to be interested in the Frenchman.

Pogba picked up an injury against Liverpool last Wednesday, and manager Ralf Rangnick revealed that the Frenchman is likely to miss the rest of the season.

Rangnick revealed before the Arsenal game this past weekend:

"The doctor told me that it will take four weeks, minimum, for him to recover. And, since the last game is at the end of May, I don't think it's very likely that he will be able to play again."

Although Pogba revealed that he is working hard to return to action before the end of the season, it’s unlikely he will play again for the club.

Paul Pogba’s mixed spell at Manchester United sums up their current state

Despite their resources, Manchester United have struggled to keep up with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Pogba’s switch to Old Trafford was supposed to be the dawn of a new era post Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement a few years prior.

However, he rarely showed the consistency to complement the talent he had that made former Juventus star Gigi Buffon go “Are they blind in Manchester?” for letting him leave on a free transfer in 2012.

Paul Pogba @paulpogba 🏾 Thank you all for your support, United we would stand! Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today's game. I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season. It's not over🏾 Thank you all for your support, United we would stand! Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today's game. I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season. It's not over 💪🏾 Thank you all for your support, United we would stand! https://t.co/ExmduyutD5

The fault hasn’t entirely been Pogba’s. Unlike Didier Deschamps, who brought the best out of Pogba with the right players beside him, Manchester United’s game plan has often been skewed.

The club have failed to sign a world-class defensive midfielder, a position that has plagued the club for several seasons now.

Pogba has also not had a fixed role in the team, so his form has been visibly affected. In his six-year spell at the club, Pogba has lifted just two major trophies.

Although it wasn’t the most successful of spells, Paul Pogba did provide some moments of magic which the Manchester United faithful will cherish.

