Manchester United superstar rejected chance to join Barcelona this summer: Reports

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire reportedly turned down the chance to join Barcelona this summer.

The Mirror claimed that the 29-year-old is determined to repay the faith shown in him by new manager Erik ten Hag. The new United manager confirmed that the England defender will remain as captain.

VEkTor @Director778 Chelsea should attempt signing Harry Maguire and allow Barcelona Hijack the deal to set them up.



Chelsea and Barcelona Chelsea should attempt signing Harry Maguire and allow Barcelona Hijack the deal to set them up.Chelsea and Barcelona https://t.co/tBoYDtKW4W

Maguire told his representatives to turn down a move to the Blaugrana this summer. His name was mentioned as part of a potential swap deal for Barca midfielder and United target Frenkie de Jong. The defender has had a dreadful 12 months on the pitch, but is reportedly well liked by his teammates.

The previously referenced Mirror report quoted a source close to Maguire, who proclaimed:

"Some players, especially with some of the criticism flying around, would have been desperate to go if Barcelona came calling. But Harry is unmoved and wants to have a successful season with United. When it comes to mental strength, Harry has it in spades. As usual he will get down to doing what he does best."

A close friend of the Manchester United centre-back also added:

"Harry has been made the scapegoat for Manchester United's poor displays last season. Some so-called big players had far worse games than him. It seems that someone has to pay the price. The other season it was David De Gea, who has been magnificent during his time at the club."

Paul, Manc Bald and Bred @MufcWonItAll



Harry Maguire vs. Aston Villa:



100% tackles won

100% shot accuracy

95% pass accuracy

60 passes

17 forward passes

5/6 final third passes completed

4 times possession won

1 chance created

1 block



[@StatmanDave] What the haters don't show...Harry Maguire vs. Aston Villa:100% tackles won100% shot accuracy95% pass accuracy60 passes17 forward passes5/6 final third passes completed4 times possession won1 chance created1 block What the haters don't show...Harry Maguire vs. Aston Villa:100% tackles won100% shot accuracy95% pass accuracy60 passes17 forward passes5/6 final third passes completed4 times possession won1 chance created1 block[@StatmanDave] https://t.co/8Txe7IfkS8

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag heaps praise on Harry Maguire

The Englishman is still the most expensive centre-back ever following his 2019 move from Leicester City for a sum of £80 million. However, his critics have been incredibly vocal in recent times due to a series of comical errors and poor performances.

However, Ten Hag has made it clear during the preseason that he is backing Maguire, as the Dutch boss stated (as per The Mirror):

"Harry has proved it in the past, but he has also to prove it in the present and in the future. I will support him everywhere I can. In the end, he has to do it by himself, and he has the qualities to do it. He's shown it so often in the past. He's played 60 times for England. Harry is really impressive and I expect a lot from him.

Ten Hag added:

"But there is also internal competition and that is what a club like United needs. You cannot win with 11 players. We need a squad, especially this season with so many games. We have the Europa League, the Premier League and the World Cup, so we need a full squad with high-quality players not quantity."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Erik ten Hag believes Harry Maguire must perform to stop fans jeering him. Erik ten Hag believes Harry Maguire must perform to stop fans jeering him. https://t.co/441Arls3io

Manchester United will begin their Premier League season against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far