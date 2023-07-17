Manchester United superstar rejected multiple offers from Saudi Arabia as he now closes in on captaincy at Old Trafford: Reports 

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes rejected two approaches from Saudi Arabia last month as he is set to become the club's new captain.

The Red Devils' captaincy role is currently vacant after Erik ten Hag stripped Harry Maguire of the armband yesterday (July 16).

Bruno Fernandes has served as vice captain to Harry Maguire over the past few seasons. The Portugal international regularly wore the armband last season, as Maguire found himself on the bench for most of the Red Devils' fixtures.

Fabrizio Romano released a statement stating that Fernandes is determined to commit his future to Manchester United after he rejected bids from the Saudi Pro League.

He tweeted today:

"Understand Bruno Fernandes rejected more than two approaches from Saudi one month ago. It’s only Manchester United for Bruno who’s expected to become the next permanent captain."

Fernandes has been one of the Red Devils' most consistent players since his arrival from Sporting CP in 2020. The 28-year-old has scored 64 goals and provided 54 assists in 185 appearances across all competitions.

He was also instrumental in the club winning the EFL Cup as well as qualifying for the UEFA Champions League last season.

As per Portuguese outlet A Bola, Ten Hag will name the club's new captain in a team meeting today and has already decided upon Fernandes.

Manchester United suffer transfer setback following Bruno Fernandes' public transfer plea

Portugal Bosnia Euro 2024 Soccer

Back in May, Bruno Fernandes gave a glowing verdict on Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos, hinting he wanted the Red Devils to sign the 22-year-old. However, Erik ten Hag and Co. have suffered a massive setback as PSG have reportedly entered the transfer race.

Manchester United are in the market for a new center-forward this summer. Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Rasmus Hojlund, and Goncalo Ramos have been some of the main names identified over the past several weeks.

Fernandes spoke highly of Ramos. He said Portuguese channel Sport TV (via the Daily Mirror):

"I think Goncalo [Ramos] has all the conditions to play in the Premier League. He plays with a lot of intensity, he presses very well and is really good inside the penalty area. He is strong. Obviously, he is still very young and will improve a lot."

He added:

"Here, the best players will always be valued, be it Goncalo or someone else. I think he has all the qualities to play in the Premier League, and when I say in the Premier League, I also mean Manchester United."

He continued:

"I think he could become a great reference in years to come. But it is still not in my hands, it is up to the sporting director. When I am in that position, I will make those decisions."

The 22-year-old had a sensational 2022-23 season for Benfica, scoring 27 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances. While he still remains a transfer option for the Red Devils, a possible deal could be more complicated now.

As per Portuguese outlet CM, PSG have submitted a €80 million bid for Ramos. If Manchester United push for the Benfica forward, this price would only rise, which the Premier League side cannot afford.