Manchester United superstar requests dossier of information on referees before each game: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro asks for a dossier of information on referees before each game, according to his close friend and former Bruno dos Anjos.

The defensive midfielder is expected to make his Manchester United debut against Southampton on Saturday (August 27). He has been granted a work permit following a move from Real Madrid for a fee of £70 million and is now available for selection.

Speaking in an interview with the Telegraph, Dos Anjos revealed that Casemiro requests detailed information on referees before each game. This includes details about the official's reputation, what he prefers to be called, where he was born, whether he has another job, and his style of match management.

Speaking about Manchester United's latest signings, Dos Anjos said:

"He plays in a role where you talk a lot to the referees and are more likely to receive a card. So it’s important that they understand what he says and that he’s able to argue with them if necessary as well. It may be helpful in certain situations."

This approach seems to have worked. Known for his tackling ability and tactical fouls, Casemiro was sent off just twice during his time with the La Liga giants.

Casemiro has been the foundation on which Madrid's success has been built in the last decade. He has scored 31 goals and provided 29 assists in 336 games across all competitions for Los Blancos.

The Brazil international has arrived at Old Trafford after winning five Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies with Madrid. At 30, Casemiro is slowly drifting away from his prime years. However, he is expected to anchor Manchester United's midfield until at least 2026, when his current contract expires.

Manchester United made the right choice with Casemiro

United have reportedly signed Casemiro as an alternative to midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils spent the majority of the summer chasing the Barcelona superstar but to no avail.

Given the cost involved in signing the former Sao Paulo midfielder, United will no longer pursue De Jong this summer, according to the Athletic.

Casemiro (30) may be five years older than De Jong (25) but he brings with him the defensive steel that United's midfield has been crying out for. Fred and Scott McTominay have often looked below-par in that role while Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic's exits have left the club understaffed in that area.

The Brazil international is a tried and tested, world-class defensive midfielder who would provide much-needed cover for United's centre-backs.

De Jong's passing range and dribbling abilities would have helped United, especially when they were in control of the ball. However, it was Casemiro's ability as a destroyer in midfield that United need the most.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar