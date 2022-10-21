Manchester United superstar’s agent thinks of Real Betis as potential destination: Reports

The agent of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea believes Real Betis could be an ideal destination for his client next season, according to reports.

Fichajes has claimed that a return to Spain could be on the cards, with De Gea yet to make a decision over his future at Old Trafford. The shot-stopper recently made his 500th Manchester United appearance but his contract is set to expire in June of 2023.

That will mean that the Spanish international will be available on a free transfer in the summer, with Erik ten Hag reportedly searching for a new goalkeeper. Although De Gea has been a magnificent servant for the Red Devils, there are concerns about his ability with the ball at his feet.

Ten Hag likes to play a system that requires his goalkeeper to be confident passing the ball out from the back, something which De Gea typically struggles with. The former Atletico Madrid keeper has been named Manchester United's 'Player of the Year' four times. The Spaniard was also picked in the Premier League 'Team of the Season' on five occasions.

De Gea's agent feels that Betis may be a good next option for him, with Manuel Pelligrini's side flying in La Liga. They currently sit fifth in the Spanish top flight and top of their Europa League group ahead of Jose Mourinho's Roma.

David De Gea speaks on 'very special' Manchester United milestone

It hasn't all been plain sailing for De Gea at the Red Devils but he has bailed his team out on countless occasions. The shot-stopper has helped guide his team to a Premier League title, a Europa League, a League Cup and an FA Cup during a decade at Old Trafford.

When asked how special it was to reach 500 appearances for one of the world's biggest clubs, De Gea told Manchester United's official website:

“Yeah, I think it’s something crazy. To play 500 games for this club is very special for me, of course, but probably I will realize more when I stop playing football, when I retire and then look back and say, ‘OK, I played more than 500 games for a massive club like United.’ I’m super proud and it’s amazing, to be honest.”

Speaking about his arrival at the club as a 20-year-old, De Gea added:

"I was very ambitious but this is a big achievement. Like I say, it’s crazy and I never imagined to play more than 500 games for this club so I’m very proud, super happy and hopefully [there’s] much more to come.”

He has genuinely improved loads with the ball at his feet and with his starting position.



Didn’t think it was possible this late in a career, but it’s been quite remarkable. David De Gea deserves some real praise, btw…He has genuinely improved loads with the ball at his feet and with his starting position.Didn’t think it was possible this late in a career, but it’s been quite remarkable. David De Gea deserves some real praise, btw…He has genuinely improved loads with the ball at his feet and with his starting position. 📈Didn’t think it was possible this late in a career, but it’s been quite remarkable.

