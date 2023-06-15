Manchester United superstar is in talks with Saudi Arabian club over possible move - Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly in talks with Saudi giants Al Hilal over a potential move this summer.

Saudi outlet So3ody Sport (via MufcMPB) reports that De Gea is holding discussions with Al-Za'eem. The Spanish shot-stopper's future at Old Trafford is uncertain as his contract expires at the end of this month.

De Gea was reported to have agreed terms on a new contract with the Red Devils last month. However, there has been no indication that the new deal has been signed off and speculation has continued to grow over a potential departure.

The 32-year-old is Manchester United's longest-serving player having joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011. He won the Golden Glove this season after keeping 17 clean sheets in 38 league games.

However, De Gea's campaign was marred by several disappointing displays. Many have questioned his capabilities to be the ball-playing goalkeeper manager Erik ten Hag likes his team to possess. He was at fault for Ilkay Gundogan's second strike in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Ten Hag's side in the FA Cup final.

Al Hilal are looking to bolster their squad with world-class signings and were close to sealing Lionel Messi's capture. However, the Argentine icon opted to join MLS side Inter Miami instead.

The Saudi giants were willing to offer Messi €400 million per year to arrive at King Fahd International Stadium. Hence, De Gea may be in line for a similar offer should Ramon Diaz's side make their move for the Spaniard.

The Manchester United goalkeeper will go toe-to-toe with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo if he does join Al Hilal. The Red Devils legend joined their rivals Al Nassr in January after leaving Old Trafford last November by mutual consent.

De Gea made 58 appearances across competitions this season, keeping 25 clean sheets. He was part of the United side that won the Carabao Cup in February.

Inter Milan's Andre Onana prefers a move to Manchester United over Chelsea

Onana favours a reunion with Ten Hag.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana reportedly prefers a switch to Manchester United over Chelsea if he departs the San Siro this summer.

The Guardian reports that both Premier League giants have approached Inter about signing Onana. The Cameroonian favours a move to Old Trafford where he would be reunited with former manager Ten Hag.

Onana played under the Manchester United manager at Ajax, making 145 appearances, keeping 58 clean sheets. Ten Hag has developed the Nerazzurri shot-stopper into one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in European football.

However, the 27-year-old only arrived at Inter last summer and has four years left on his contract. He is reportedly valued at £50 million by the Champions League runners-up.

Onana has featured 41 times across competitions this past season, keeping 19 clean sheets. He particularly impressed in his side's 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Manchester City, making three key saves.

