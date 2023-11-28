Manchester United superstar willing to leave in January amid Saudi transfer interest – Reports

Manchester United superstar Casemiro is reportedly willing to secure a permanent move away from his club in the January transfer window.

Casemiro, who joined the Red Devils in a switch worth up to £70 million from Real Madrid in 2022, has lately popped up as a hot topic of transfer speculation. He has drawn interest from a host of Saudi Pro League clubs, with a winter transfer bid on the cards, according to 90min.

Now, according to Football Insider, Casemiro is ready to depart Manchester United just 18 months into his stint. The Red Devils, on the other hand, are also said to be prepared to let go of the star this season.

Casemiro, who has a contract until June 2026 at Old Trafford, is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury. The 31-year-old Brazilian has bagged four goals and laid out one assist in 12 appearances across competitions for Manchester United in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign.

Overall, the 75-cap Brazil international has found the back of the net 11 times and contributed seven assists in 63 matches for the Red Devils.

Manchester United add Goncalo Inacio and Edmond Tapsoba to their transfer shortlist

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reputed journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that the Red Devils have added both Goncalo Inacio and Edmond Tapsoba to their wish list. He elaborated:

"Goncalo Inacio is there as well, on the list from Sporting Lisbon. Again, there is Premier League competition for him as well from several clubs. And I think that we'll see some links between Manchester United, and who knows, maybe even Spurs again, even though they signed Mickey van de Ven, who unfortunately is injured at the moment with Edmond Tapsoba and Bayer Leverkusen."

Sharing his thoughts on United's potential transfer plans, Jacobs said:

"I think that it's sort of a balance for Manchester United because they have to determine whether or not they're going to move aggressively in January. Due to depth and due to the fact they can't really afford to miss out on Champions League football versus finding the right name and waiting until the summer."

Inacio, 22, has cemented himself as a regular starter for Sporting CP over the past couple of years. He has featured in 139 appearances across competitions for them so far, scoring 11 goals in the process.

Tapsoba, on the other hand, has been one of the mainstays in Bayer Leverkusen's defence since arriving from Vitoria Guimaraes for £18 million in 2020. The 24-year-old has netted seven goals and provided two assists in 152 overall matches for the current Bundesliga leaders.