Manchester United table bumper contract offer to make Paul Pogba ‘best paid’ player in the Premier League: Reports

According to reports from the Sun, Manchester United have made another contract offer to Paul Pogba. The Red Devils are allegedly offering the Frenchman a bumper £500k-a-week contract which will see him become the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are apparently not willing to lose the Frenchman for free for the second time in his career. They are willing to pay whatever it takes to get him to renew his deal.

At 28, Pogba likely has one more big contract in his career. The Frenchman has drawn the attention of European heavyweights Real Madrid and former employers Juventus. The Italian outfit are allegedly planning to re-sign Pogba and reunite him with Max Allegri.

Pogba can speak to teams in the continent at the moment due to the Bosman rule. His agent Mino Raiola has long hinted at the Frenchman being unsatisfied with life in Manchester. It is likely that the Frenchman's future could be settled by the end of the month.

Manchester United and Pogba started the Premier League season in blistering form, with the Frenchman bagging four assists in the opening game against Leeds. However, the Red Devils have fallen off and currently find themselves struggling to manage a top-4 finish at the end of the season.

Paul Pogba has been dealing with an injury since November and has been unable to add to his impressive tally of seven assists in nine games.

Manchester United have had to make do with the absence of World Cup winner Paul Pogba after he was injured on international duty. The midfielder’s absence has coincided with the team's poor form. The club also changed managers while languishing outside the top four of the Premier League.

Questions remain about Pogba's suitability to new manager Ralf Rangnick’s system. However, the star hasn't been fit enough to answer with performances on the pitch.

While reports suggest that the Red Devils remain desperate to keep hold of the French midfielder, the star has had a laborious relationship with the club in recent seasons.

Paul Pogba will need to regain his fitness to show potential suitors and Manchester United the quality he possesses if negotiations are to go in his favor.

