Manchester United in talks to bring back legend as the link between club and technical staff: Reports

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam could reportedly make his return to Old Trafford next season. The Red Devils want the Dutchman to work as a link between the players and the management.

As per TuttoMercatoWeb, Stam would be the go-to man for players to talk about their issues, but the role is yet to be clearly defined. The former United defender has been working as a coach since 2009, but is currently without a club.

The Manchester United legend played at the club for three seasons and was a part of the treble winning side in 1999. He could now be set for a second stint with the Red Devils as the club are looking to fill the role soon.

INEOS are looking to add a proper structure in management before they make decisions about personell and the manager Erik ten Hag. The Italian report states that Stam has not been told what role he will have, but the club are keen on brining him back, even if he wants to work with the coach in day-to-day training.

Jaap Stam criticised Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag earlier this season

Jaap Stam was highly critical of Erik ten Hag earlier this season during an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast. He claimed that the Dutchman was not doing himself any favors by banning players and journalists.

Stam said (via Manchester Evening News)):

"He [Ten Hag] has got to be worried and thinking about what's going to happen now because you can ban players. But it's also about man management of course and how to work with and handle players. There was the [Cristiano] Ronaldo thing, the [Jadon] Sancho thing, Raphael Varane probably – I don't know if something's happened over there. There's the thing with the press now and banning journalists from press conferences."

He added:

"It doesn't work in your favour as a manager. You need to have peace and quiet… you don't want to pay too much attention to other things like players and the press. You need to fully focus, and I don't think you want to talk about players or what players think about you as a manager. I worry a little bit for him and that's why it would be good if he gets the results. The first season, Ten Hag did very well in terms of getting a trophy, [into a] final and a Champions League spot. Not about his way of playing, even in the first season, because it's more from transition."

Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United is in doubt as reports suggest the manager could be replaced this summer. Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate, and Robert De Zerbi have been linked with the Old Trafford job.