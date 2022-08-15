Manchester United in talks to sign 27-year-old La Liga forward - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly held talks to sign RCD Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas.

As per COPE (via HITC), the Red Devils have opened discussions with Espanyol regarding De Tomas' potential transfer this summer. The 27-year-old was the subject of interest of United's fellow Premier League clubs - Newcastle United and Arsenal - in January.

Neither club made a move for the Spaniard, though, with Espanyol demanding a fee of nearly £60 million. However, as per HITC, De Tomas could be available for close to just £25 million. The forward's deal with the La Liga club runs till the summer of 2026.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is keen on bringing a natural finisher to Old Trafford this summer. De Tomas could prove to be a shrewd acquisition. The forward scored 17 goals in 34 La Liga games last season and also laid out three assists.

Only Karim Benzema (27) and Iago Aspas (18) scored more goals than Raul de Tomas (17) in La Liga last season

Overall, he has made 89 appearances for Espanyol, finding the back of the net 45 times. Before his spell with the Catalan club, De Tomas netted 38 times in 66 games for Rayo Vallecano.

Manchester United were previously linked with Marko Arnautovic and youngster Benjamin Sesko. However, they gave up their pursuit of Arnautovic, while Sesko is set to stay with RB Salzburg this season before moving to RB Leipzig next summer.

Manchester United make horror start to 2022-23 season

Manchester United began their 2022-23 campaign with a 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. United benefitted through an own goal from Alexis Mac Allister.

Things went from bad to worse in their second league clash away at Brentford. The Bees blanked the Red Devils 4-0, with all four goals coming in the first half. United recorded just four shots on target from 15 attempts after going five from 19 against Brighton.

It marked the first time United lost their first two games in th Premier League era as they slumped to the bottom of the standings.

While their midfield and defence are obvious issues, their attacking threat also seems to be withering away after a promising pre-season. Anthony Martial's injury has not helped matters. while Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have struggled to replicate their pre-season highs.

Cristiano Ronaldo cut an isolated figure up front against Brentford. With one year left in his contract and his future yet to be resolved, United need to sign an adequate replacement soon.

