Manchester United target considering loan move to Villarreal - Reports

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest is reportedly open to securing a season-long loan move to Villarreal amid interest from Manchester United in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

Dest, who has three years left on his current deal at Camp Nou, has recently fallen out of favor with Blaugrana head coach Xavi Hernandez. The United States international has been omitted from the last two La Liga matchday squads by Xavi.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Dest is considering a temporary move to Villarreal. He wrote on Twitter:

"Sergino Dest's now considering a loan proposal from Villarreal, he's open to discuss about it. Talks on with Barça — it's up to the player. Manchester United manager [Erik] ten Hag wants Dest, it's a possibility but it can only happen if [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka will leave."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟡 #FCB



Manchester United manager ten Hag wants Dest, it’s a possibility but it can only happen if Wan-Bissaka will leave. #MUFC Excl: Sergiño Dest’s now considering a loan proposal from Villarreal, he’s open to discuss about it. Talks on with Barça — it’s up to the player.Manchester United manager ten Hag wants Dest, it’s a possibility but it can only happen if Wan-Bissaka will leave. Excl: Sergiño Dest’s now considering a loan proposal from Villarreal, he’s open to discuss about it. Talks on with Barça — it’s up to the player. 🚨🟡 #FCBManchester United manager ten Hag wants Dest, it’s a possibility but it can only happen if Wan-Bissaka will leave. 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/7Ofy602amK

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has previously worked with Dest at Ajax and remains hopeful of luring him to Old Trafford. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has lost his status as a first-teamer to Diogo Dalot over the course of the past six months.

As per The Athletic, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have approached the Red Devils regarding a move for Wan-Bissaka but their advances have been rebuffed so far. Whether the right-back will be offloaded before Thursday's deadline is still unclear.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have roped in five new players this summer. The club have signed Antony, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia for a combined sum of over £210 million.

Manchester United, who are currently 11th in the Premier League standings, have six points from four games. The club will next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (September 1).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Martin Dubravka, set to undergo medical tests in the next 24h to complete his move. Antony has successfully completed his medical and will be unveiled as new Man Utd player on Tuesday.Martin Dubravka, set to undergo medical tests in the next 24h to complete his move. Antony has successfully completed his medical and will be unveiled as new Man Utd player on Tuesday. 🚨✅ #MUFCMartin Dubravka, set to undergo medical tests in the next 24h to complete his move.

Chris Sutton predicts outcome of Manchester United-Leicester City contest

In his column for BBC, former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton claimed that the Red Devils will record a 2-1 win over Leicester City in their upcoming Premier League contest. He wrote:

"The Foxes do play some good football, United performed well against Southampton but did lack a cutting edge in the final third. They concede goals, they've conceded at least two goals every game so far in the Premier League this season."

He added:

"United got their first clean sheet away from home with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane looking good in defence. I can see Leicester scoring but I think their leaky defence has been a problem and Kasper Schmeichel has been a big loss in goal with how he commanded that back line."

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar