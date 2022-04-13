Manchester United target Darwin Nunez's preferred destinations in Premier League revealed - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer. The Red Devils are set to face stiff competition from a number of the Premier League's top clubs, including the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

According to The Sun, Darwin Nunez prefers a move to Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal over Manchester United.

Benfica signed Nunez from Almeria in the summer of 2020 for a club-record fee of €24 million. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign this season. He has scored 31 goals in just 36 appearances in all competitions. His performances have helped propel Benfica to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester United are reportedly set to prioritize signing a top-quality striker this summer. The Red Devils are bracing themselves for the potential exits of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial this summer. Cavani's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Martial joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season in January. The Frenchman is expected to secure a permanent move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Liverpool could be preparing for a future without Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has thus far rejected the chance to extend his contract with the club, which is set to expire in 2023.

Arsenal failed to sign an adequate replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after parting ways with the Gabon international by mutual consent in January. The Gunners are therefore expected to sign a striker.

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily dependent on Harry Kane's goalscoring and creative abilities. The north London club lack adequate cover or competition for the England international.

Darwin Nunez reportedly prefers a move to Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur over Manchester United due to the uncertainty surrounding the Red Devils.

Manchester United currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Ralf Rangnick's side are at risk of missing out on next season's Champions League.

The club are also expected to appoint a new manager this summer. There is therefore a lot of uncertainty surrounding the club's future and the direction in which they are headed.

Liverpool are challenging for four trophies this season and are attempting to build a squad for the future at the same time. Arsenal and Tottenham are seemingly heading in the right direction under Mikel Arteta and Antonio Conte respectively, and are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements this summer.

Manchester United could attempt to sign Serie A star if a move for Darwin Nunez fails to materialize

SSC Napoli v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

According to Manchester Evening News, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as a potential transfer target for Manchester United.

The Nigerian joined Napoli from French club Lille in 2020 for a club-record fee of €70 million. He endured a mediocre debut season with the Italian giants, scoring 10 goals in 30 appearances.

The 23-year-old has, however, taken his game to another level this season. He has scored 16 goals and provided five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions for Luciano Spaletti's side. His performances have helped Napoli climb up to third place in Serie A, two points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Osimhen's speed, aerial abilities, and work-rate make him the ideal transfer target for Manchester United. The Red Devils could attempt to sign him this summer if they fall short in their pursuit of Darwin Nunez.

Edited by Diptanil Roy