Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong will not leave Barcelona until he receives millions owed in back pay - Reports 

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong reportedly has no plans to leave Barcelona until he gets his due in deferred wages. The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but is unwilling to move.

As per a report in Telegraaf, the midfielder is waiting for the Catalan club to clear his back wages before committing to a transfer. The report suggests that the midfielder is owed millions by Barca after being asked to take a wage cut by the Catalans to balance their books.

Barca boss Xavi spoke to the media after their 1-0 win in the pre-season fixture against Real Madrid in Las Vegas on July 24.

He harped on the importance he places on De Jong, claiming that he had already spoken to the player and was not looking to send a message. He said:

"I don't send messages, I have spoken with him. I value him very much, for me he is a fundamental footballer. But then there is the economic situation and fair play. He can give us a lot in central [midfield], I like him in that position."

The Dutchman has represented Barca in 138 matches, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists across all competitions.

Manchester United target waiting for Barcelona communication

De Jong was quizzed about the rumors of a transfer to Manchester United by De Stentor earlier this summer. The midfielder admitted he was aware but added that there were no plans to leave Barcelona as he was not looking for a change.

"Of course I hear about the links to Manchester United, but the people in charge of the club (Barça) didn't tell me anything. So then I will assume that there is no agreement, and that nothing is going on. So then I won't worry about it too.

If I have been in contact with Ten Hag? I won't tell you this. I wouldn't tell you this if it was about another manager or club too. I did talk with Xavi about next season, but that was just about football, about the squad and what is needed to improve."

When told about the need for Barcelona to sell him to raise money, he claimed that he had no official communication from the club.

He said:

"I understand that. But the club didn't tell me anything. They didn't propose anything to me, so I am assuming that nothing is going on. I have never felt regret regarding choosing Barca, definitely not. Barca is the club of my dreams, it has been since I was a kid."

Utd District @UtdDistrict @caughtoffside] 🗞 Chelsea have been interested in Frenkie de Jong for weeks, but they know #mufc have an agreement with Barcelona, and that Frenkie as of today has no plans to leave Spain - they will not submit offers until they know he has different ideas. [ @FabrizioRomano 🗞 Chelsea have been interested in Frenkie de Jong for weeks, but they know #mufc have an agreement with Barcelona, and that Frenkie as of today has no plans to leave Spain - they will not submit offers until they know he has different ideas. [@FabrizioRomano, @caughtoffside]

As per the latest reports, Chelsea too are interested in De Jong and are monitoring his transfer situation. The Blues are aware of Manchester United's agreement with the Blaugrana in addition to De Jong's reluctance to leave Spain.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far