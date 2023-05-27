Manchester United target Harry Kane makes key demands to Florentino Perez amid Real Madrid links: Reports

Manchester United target Harry Kane has reportedly made a key demand to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez amid speculation about a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 29-year-old striker is currently one of the most in-demand players in the market ahead of the 2023 summer transfer window.

Tottenham are reportedly bracing for Kane's potential exit as he has just a year left on his contract. The London outfit would be willing to cash in on him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2024.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy isn't keen on selling Kane to a Premier League club, which could open a door to the English striker moving abroad this summer. Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Kane this summer.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 BREAKING: Harry Kane has been offered to Real Madrid. The club are now studying a potential deal. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 BREAKING: Harry Kane has been offered to Real Madrid. The club are now studying a potential deal. @PacojoSER 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 BREAKING: Harry Kane has been offered to Real Madrid. The club are now studying a potential deal. @PacojoSER https://t.co/If359ad047

Los Blancos are keen on strengthening their attack ahead of next season as well as signing a strong competitor for first-choice striker Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman, 35, is currently in the twilight of his career, and Real Madrid are believed to already be making plans for life without Benzema. His performances this season have highlighted that Los Blancos need a decent backup striker in place.

It appears that Spurs forward Kane could be the man to challenge Benzema for a chance to lead Madrid's attack next season. The 29-year-old English striker is reportedly aware of the competition he could face for a starting spot in Real Madrid's starting XI next season.

The prolific goal scorer already has a huge demand for Florentino Perez to meet according to El Nacional. It is believed that Kane has requested a level playing ground with Benzema in a bid to compete for a starting position in Madrid's starting XI next season.

Recall that Benzema has held the monopoly for the striking positions in recent seasons. Kane will not want any form of favoritism should he secure a move to Spain this summer.

How has Harry Kane performed for Tottenham this season?

Kane has enjoyed a productive 2022-23 football campaign in front of goal. The Spurs striker has an impressive tally of 30 goals for Tottenham this season across all competitions.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Is Harry Kane scoring 28 PL goals in this Tottenham team more impressive than Erling Haaland scoring 36 in Man City's this season? 🤔 Is Harry Kane scoring 28 PL goals in this Tottenham team more impressive than Erling Haaland scoring 36 in Man City's this season? 🤔 https://t.co/v6hVrSpzXx

28 of those strikes have come in the Premier League, where he is currently second behind the league's top goal-scorer Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has registered 36 goals for Manchester City this term.

