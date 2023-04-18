Manchester United target's wife house hunting in Liverpool ahead of surprise summer transfer: Reports 

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber's partner is reportedly house hunting in Liverpool. The Dutchman is on Jurgen Klopp's transfer list as he eyes a squad rebuild.

As per a report in Dutch outlet Van Daag Inside, Ajax defender Jurrien Timber's partner was in Liverpool searching for a house. The report has added more fuel to the transfer rumors linking the Dutchman with a move to Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk is looking for a new defensive partner next season and Timber has become the top pick for Klopp. Joel Matip has been making mistakes this season, while Joe Gomez has not lived up to the mark.

Timber was linked with Manchester United last summer, but he decided to stay at the Eredivisie side. He commented on the decision and said (via Mirror):

“Transfer? You never know what crosses your path. This summer I will look at my options and make a decision. I feel good at Ajax, that's important for now. Last summer there was interest, but I chose to stay at Ajax."

Should Timber join the Reds, it would be the second transfer hijacked by them from Manchester United after signing Cody Gakpo from PSV in the winter window.

Liverpool keen to sign a defender in the summer

Josko Gvardiol was reported to be Liverpool's #1 defensive target for the summer, but RB Leipzig are not willing to listen to any offer less than £80 million for him. The defender has already revealed that the Reds are his dream club and he would love to play for them.

He was quoted by RTLDanas (a Croatian TV channel) as saying:

"My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad. We covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart."

However, Chelsea were also in the race for Gvardiol and he confirmed talks with them. He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"Chelsea did not give up, but it was agreed that we would go for the winter. Winter has come, so we need to see what and how to proceed, but it's okay, there's still plenty of time, so we'll see. Nobody presented anything to me. But I'm not in a hurry, we have time, let them arrange the plan, and we'll see."

