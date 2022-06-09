Manchester United target set to reject Old Trafford switch after agreeing personal terms with Premier League rivals - Reports

SL Benfica forward and Manchester United target Darwin Nunez has reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with Nunez by multiple reliable sources over the past few weeks. According to The Athletic (via Metro), the Uruguayan has now reached favorable personal terms with Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday (June 8) that Liverpool plan to submit a proposal of around €80 million plus add-ons to Benfica for Nunez.

As per Metro's report on The Athletic's update, the Portuguese outfit are looking for a deal worth €80 million plus €20 million in add-ons.

Should Liverpool meet that €100 million (£85 million) valuation, they will break their transfer record of £75 million paid for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

The news will be a body blow to Manchester United, who have also been linked constantly with Nunez this summer. ESPN reported less than 24 hours ago that the Red Devils were prepared to rival Liverpool for his signature.

However, the report also stated that Nunez was looking for regular UEFA Champions League football, which the Anfield outfit can provide.

United, meanwhile, will play in the UEFA Europa League next term, having finished sixth at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Metro's report added that new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is keen for the club to sign a young striker. They are currently reliant on a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals in 39 matches across competitions in the 2021-22 season.

However, they seem to be lagging behind in the race to sign Nunez.

Manchester United were also previously linked with Erling Haaland, but he joined rivals Manchester City earlier this summer.

Manchester United and Liverpool target Darwin Nunez impressed for Benfica last season

Nunez was the standout performer for Benfica last season. He scored 26 times in 28 league matches to help his side finish third in the Portuguese top-flight.

The 22-year-old also netted six times in 10 Champions League matches as Benfica staged an impressive run to the quarterfinals before losing to Liverpool.

Overall, Nunez managed 34 goals in 41 matches across all competitions for the Portuguese outfit. His career numbers for Benfica, who he joined in 2020, are impressive as well.

The Manchester United and Liverpool target has scored 47 goals and laid out 16 assists in 84 matches across all competitions.

Football Daily @footballdaily



◎ 41 games

◉ 34 goals

◉ 4 assists



38 direct goal contributions in 41 appearances at 22-years-old.



Could he be on his way to Anfield? Darwin Núñez last season:◎ 41 games◉ 34 goals◉ 4 assists38 direct goal contributions in 41 appearances at 22-years-old.Could he be on his way to Anfield? Darwin Núñez last season:◎ 41 games◉ 34 goals◉ 4 assists38 direct goal contributions in 41 appearances at 22-years-old. 🔥Could he be on his way to Anfield? 🇺🇾 https://t.co/DAL3Q532qZ

