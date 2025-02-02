Manchester United target spotted in city ahead of unveiling before deadline day - Reports

Manchester United target Patrick Dorgu was spotted at a Manchester restaurant after his medical on Saturday, according to The Daily Mail. The Lecce left-back has apparently completed his move to Old Trafford and will be unveiled on Sunday, February 2.

The Red Devils were looking for a new left wing-back this month amid Luke Shaw's injury woes. Tyrell Malacia returned to action in November after an 18-month layoff due to injury, but has failed to convince Ruben Amorim so far.

Manchester United were eager to bolster the position this month and opened talks with Lecce almost two weeks ago. After a lot of discussions, a breakthrough was reached earlier this week.

The Red Devils have reportedly struck a €30m deal with the Italian club, with a further €5m in add-ons. The 20-year-old has reportedly signed a five-year contract with the club and completed his medicals on Saturday.

The Danish left-back is set to become the first signing of the Ruben Amorim era. The Portuguese took charge as Manchester United's head coach in November last year and has struggled to turn their fortunes around. He has registered nine wins and seven defeats with the Red Devils so far.

Amorim is trying to implement his fabled 3-4-3 system at Old Trafford, but it has been suggested that he lacks the personnel to do so. Dorgu's attributes, however, make him a perfect fit in the left wing-back role, so his arrival will be a huge boost for the club.

When will Patrick Dorgu make his Manchester United debut?

Patrick Dorgu wasn't registered in time for Manchester United's game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, February 2, at Old Trafford in the Premier League. However, the player is now expected to watch the game from the stands.

Dorgu has been outstanding for Lecce this season, registering three goals and one assist from 23 games across competitions. His arrival, interestingly, could help Diogo Dalot move back to his favorite position as the right wing-back, with Noussair Mazraoui expected to be the backup for both positions.

Dalot has covered on the opposite flank under Ruben Amorim, but Dorgu will be an upgrade on the position. The Dane could be on the bench for Manchester United's FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Friday, February 7. However, depending on how well the 20-year-old performs in training, he could even earn his first-team bow against the Foxes.

