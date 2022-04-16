Manchester United target tipped to sign a new contract at club - reports

Manchester United have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

As per The Sun, the England international looks set to reject any potential moves away from his boyhood club and sign a new contract at Elland Road.

The Sun previoously claimed that Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are all interested in the 26-year-old.

West Ham United are also believed to be among the suitors for the midfielder, having failed to sign him on a £55 million deal in January.

However, Phillips looks ready to reject all advances as he looks to commit his future at the West Yorkshire club.

Phillips has just two years remaining in his £38,000-per-week deal with Leeds United and The Sun claims that he is keen on signing a new deal.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from fierce rivals Leeds.



(Source: Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from fierce rivals Leeds.(Source: @samuelluckhurst 🚨 Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from fierce rivals Leeds.(Source: @samuelluckhurst) https://t.co/R2H28Rr6Q4

It is understood that the appointment of Jesse Marsch has made the Englishman consider staying put at Leeds United. The Whites have improved following the arrival of the US manager.

Leeds United currently have a nine-point cushion over 18th-placed Burnley and look destined to survive.

Phillips is reportedly happy with how the Whites have performed under the new manager and wants to end any speculation about his future.

The 26-year-old has had a campaign to forget this time out having struggled with persistent injury problems.

He has only made 17 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring once and providing one assist.

Manchester United must look elsewhere now

Manchester United's appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next manager is all but done as per Sky Sports.

The Dutchman will have a monumental task in his hands if he takes the reign at Old Trafford from Ralf Rangnick.

An area where the 52-year-old would certainly want to reinforce is midfield and Phillips could have been an ideal player for his system.

Devil In The Details @DevildetailsMU



Aggressive

Great Stamina

Very high work rate

Can cover space alone

Tidy for England

Expansive for Leeds



He fits the profile! So no issue’s him being added to the list of potential DM's. Kalvin Phillips already plays as a lone DM in an open reckless chaotic system!AggressiveGreat StaminaVery high work rateCan cover space aloneTidy for EnglandExpansive for LeedsHe fits the profile! So no issue’s him being added to the list of potential DM's. #mufc Kalvin Phillips already plays as a lone DM in an open reckless chaotic system!Aggressive Great Stamina Very high work rate Can cover space alone Tidy for England Expansive for Leeds He fits the profile! So no issue’s him being added to the list of potential DM's. #mufc https://t.co/K0MZSDlbh6

It is pretty evident that Manchester United are in dire need of a natural number six and Phillips would have been a brilliant acquisition.

However, if Phillips does not move this summer, the Red Devils will have to look elsewhere.

The likes of Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouamemi would be excellent alternatives for Phillips, but both of them are likely to cost a fortune.

We have to wait and see how the Red Devils approach the summer transfer window but they definitely have big voids to fill.

Edited by Diptanil Roy