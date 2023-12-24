Manchester United target wants to join Tottenham despite heavy interest from Erik ten Hag - Reports

VFB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy reportedly wants to join Tottenham Hotspur despite strong interest from Manchester United. As reported by The Sun, the Red Devils are monitoring Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri as they fear missing out on the Guinea attacker.

As per the report, Erik ten Hag is desperate to add more quality to his side in January following a disastrous start to the season. Manchester United have lost eight of their first 18 games in the Premier League this season and have been knocked out from both Champions League and EFL Cup.

The Red Devils have been unable to find the back of the net in their last four games across competitions, which clearly suggests that they lack quality in the attacking department. £72 million summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League, while midfielder Scott Mctominay is currently leading the club scoring charts with five goals.

According to The Sun, Manchester United identified Guirassy as a player who could solve their striking woes. The 27-year-old has been excellent for Stuttgart this season, having found the back of the net 19 times in 16 games across competitions.

However, the report claims that the former Rennes attacker would prefer to join Spurs instead, with the Red Devils eyeing a move for Sevilla's En-Nesyri as a result. The Morocco international has been ever-impressive for Sevilla since joining the Andalusians in 2020.

En-Nesyri has scored nine goals in 25 games in all competitions this season while also producing two assists. The Moroccan is capable of playing across the frontline and has plenty of experience at the highest level with club and country.

Paul Scholes praises Manchester United star's performance despite 2-0 loss to West Ham United

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes heaped praise on youngster Kobbie Mainoo for his performance during the Red Devils' 2-0 loss to West Ham United on Saturday, December 23. The Red Devils suffered their eighth defeat in the Premier League this season, with the Hammers beating them 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus scored for David Moyes' side as the East London giants secured a statement win against the Red Devils. Mainoo was handed a start in the middle of the park and was praised by Scholes despite his error leading to Kudus' goal.

Scholes told TNT Sports (via The Boot Room):

“Kobbie Mainoo, I know he made a mistake, but I thought throughout the game, he was very good. He was very controlled, played above his years really. I thought the young centre-half did okay, didn’t really have too much to do.”

Mainoo has been one of the bright sparks for Manchester United in an otherwise forgettable season. He has so far made nine senior appearances for his boyhood club and seems to have a bright future ahead of himself.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here