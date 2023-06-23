Manchester United tell Premier League star to hand in transfer request and force move to Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly told Tottenham Hotspur attacker Harry Kane to submit a transfer request to force a move to Old Trafford.

Kane, 29, has been on the Red Devils' radar for quite a number of months as he is in the final 12 months of his contract. However, due to Spurs' reluctance to offload the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid target to a Premier League rival, a deal is yet to materialize.

According to The Sun, Manchester United's top brass are prepared to drop out of the race for the 83-cap England international soon. They are unwilling to let the saga drag on throughout the summer.

However, Erik ten Hag's side have made a last-ditch attempt to land the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner's signature. They have told the player to hand in a transfer request or even release a strongly worded statement, informing Spurs of his desire to leave soon.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to splash £80 million for Kane. However, Tottenham are holding out for a fee of around £100 million.

Should Kane secure a permanent switch to the Old Trafford side, he would pop up as a crucial first-team starter for them. He would easily displace Anthony Martial as the club's first-choice number nine.

Overall, the 2020 UEFA Euro finalist has scored 280 goals and provided 64 assists in 435 appearances across all competitions for Spurs so far.

On the other hand, Manchester United are also keeping tabs on a number of other centre-forwards. They have reportedly expressed an interest in roping in Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund of late and have been in pursuit of Napoli's Victor Osimhen since the turn of the year.

Ex-Premier League star urges Manchester United to abandon pursuit of Mason Mount

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have rejected a second offer worth £50 million for Mason Mount from Manchester United. They had earlier rejected a £40 million initial bid for the player's services too.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor urged the Red Devils to cool their interest in Mount. He elaborated:

"I'd honestly say he's worth £40 million maximum. If Chelsea ask for much more than that, I think United should put the phone down – because they aren't being serious at all. Mount has been out of form... his stats weren't great last season. Chelsea don't want to give him a new contract, so surely it suits them to sell him right now?"

Mount, who is a two-time Chelsea Player of the Season, scored just three goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances last campaign.

