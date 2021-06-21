Manchester United told to improve their bid for England international - Reports

Borussia Dortmund have told Manchester United to pay €90 million if they want to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report from Talksport (via Sportslens.com).

Manchester United have been chasing Jadon Sancho for more than a year now. Last summer, the Red Devils were put off by Dortmund's asking price of €120 million. However, with Sancho only having two years remaining on his contract, the England international is available for a much cheaper price this time around.

Manchester United have had their initial offer of €78 million rejected by Borussia Dortmund. Since then, the Red Devils have made an improved offer of €87 million which was also turned down, with Dortmund adamantly sticking to their €90 million valuation.

However, with Manchester United only €3 million short of Dortmund's demands, it's only a matter of time before their offer is accepted.

Manchester United are negotiating with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho and are getting closer to the German club’s asking price of £77.5m plus add-ons. #MUFC [@mcgrathmike] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 20, 2021

Jadon Sancho not getting distracted by Manchester United rumors during Euro 2020

Jadon Sancho is currently part of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad. However, the 21-year-old winger is yet to play a part in the tournament.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via Sky Sports), Sancho made it clear that the rumors linking him to Manchester United do not distract him and he is completely focused on Euro 2020. Sancho said:

"No, I'm cool about it. You know, there's always going to be speculation, especially when you do well. It's just how you handle that on the pitch and just keep doing what you're doing. If you keep on doing that then I'm sure that won't be a problem because the main thing is my football and that's what I'm focused on at the moment."

Jadon Sancho is currently surrounded by hosts of Manchester United players in the England squad. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw all want to know about his future but the current Dortmund winger has not given them any hints. Sancho added:

"Of course all the boys have a lot of questions, you know. I feel like that's with a lot of players because we're all such great young talents and, you know, when you do well - again, like I said - speculation is always going to come around. Again, I just tell the boys, 'look, I'm just focused on football at the moment' and we just focus on the Euros, step by step."

Jadon Sancho had 36 goal contributions in 38 games for Dortmund this season.



He's yet to play a single second for England at the EUROs 🤔 pic.twitter.com/e0A9ITPGv5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 19, 2021

