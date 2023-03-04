Manchester United told to pay £100 million to sign 20-goal striker in red-hot form - Reports

Manchester United have been told that they will need to cough up a figure of close to £100 million if they are to stand any chance of signing Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane.

The Red Devils have been long-standing admirers of Kane, who has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League for nearly a decade. The marksman has notched 20 goals across competitions so far this season. This is the ninth consecutive season Kane has achieved this feat.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



14/15 - 31

15/16 - 28

16/17 - 35

17/18 - 41

18/19 - 24

19/20 - 24

20/21 - 33

21/22 - 27

22/23 - 20*



Robert Lewandowski is the only other player to do that.



Harry Kane has now scored 20+ goals in each of the last nine seasons for Tottenham.

14/15 - 31
15/16 - 28
16/17 - 35
17/18 - 41
18/19 - 24
19/20 - 24
20/21 - 33
21/22 - 27
22/23 - 20*

Robert Lewandowski is the only other player to do that.

While Marcus Rashford has been banging in goals for Manchester United, they could use another goalscorer in their ranks. According to Football Insider, Erik ten Hag is eager to sign a striker this summer and Harry Kane is on that list.

However, Tottenham will not entertain offers lower than their asking price, with chairman Daniel Levy proving to be a tough negotiator. Although Kane has just 15 months left on his current contract, Spurs will stick to their price. The club have also reportedly opened contract renewal talks with the forward.

Kane recently became Tottenham's all-time top scorer, netting the only goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester United's cross-town rivals Manchester City.

Harry Kane is now Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 267 goals!

The talisman was part of one of the longest transfer sagas in recent times as he was a top target for Manchester City in 2022. However, the move never worked out as Levy flat-out rejected any advances made by the champions.

With Kane stalling contract talks for a while now, Manchester United will be licking their lips as they look to make the most of the situation.

Manchester United take on Liverpool in a crucial North West Derby

The Red Devils will make a short trip to Anfield as they take on Liverpool in their next fixture in the league. Having won four of their last five games, United will look in solid shape ahead of this crunch clash.

The Reds, on the other hand, have won just two of their last five games across competitions. Jurgen Klopp's men have endured a topsy-turvy campaign so far, as they find themselves in sixth place with 39 points, six points adrift of the top-four.

United are third with 49 points and a win could take them closer to City, who are second with 55 points, having played a game more. They won 2-1 against Liverpool in August last year and will be looking to repeat the feat.

