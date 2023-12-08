Manchester United told to pay €30 million or swap Jadon Sancho to sign 24-year-old forward: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to demand either €30 million or Jadon Sancho in a swap deal with Donyell Malen when they hold talks with Manchester United.

SPORTBILD's Christian Falk reports the two European giants are set to meet today (December 8). Sancho looks to be the hot topic of discussion with his Red Devils career looking to be over under Erik ten Hag.

It's claimed Dortmund want the 23-year-old involved in a swap deal with Malen. Sancho spent four successful years at Signal Iduna Park before joining Manchester United in 2021.

Sancho bagged 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances for BvB before heading to Old Trafford in a reported €85 million deal. He's failed to replicate that form at United, with 12 goals and six assists in 82 games.

The English winger hasn't played for the Red Devils since the end of August after he was dropped by Ten Hag for 'underperforming in training'. He hit back as his manager with a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) insisting he was being made a scapegoat.

Thus, Manchester United are now looking to offload Sancho and he could return to Dortmund. Malen could be included as part of a deal and the Dutch forward boasts qualities that Ten Hag likes from an attacker.

Malen has made 19 appearances across competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists. The 28-cap Netherlands international is versatile, as he can play as a center-forward and on the wings.

Manchester United are interested in Malen but if Sancho isn't involved in a deal, they could pay €30 million for his services. The pacey frontman has three years left on his contract with the Bundesliga giants.

Malen was in fine form last season, netting 10 goals and eight assists in 35 games across competitions. He could come as a major boost to a rather stagnating United attack.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has no regrets over his handling of Sancho's situation

Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho's relationship has combusted.

Ten Hag has been clear in his stance over Sancho's situation at Manchester United. The Dutch coach insists he wouldn't have handled the situation differently, telling independent fanzine United We Stand:

"No, I would not do anything different."

Sancho has been banished from the Red Devils' first team after his post on social media that took aim at Ten Hag. He denied underperforming in training while insisting he was being made a scapegoat.

The former BvB winger has endured a difficult spell at Old Trafford. He was sent to the Netherlands for individual training during the winter of 2022-23. Ten Hag welcomed him back into the first-team following that spell away but issues arose this season.