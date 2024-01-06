Manchester United told to pay £51.7 million to sign potential Raphael Varane replacement - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly have to pay around £51.7 million to sign Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

The Red Devils have chosen against triggering a one-year extension option in Raphael Varane's contract. Hence, he is likely to leave on a free transfer in the summer while Harry Maguire's future is also under speculation.

United are now in the market for a defender and have identified Scalvini as an option, as per Sports Italia (via Metro). The Italian centre-back has impressed with Atalanta this season, registering 21 appearances across competitions. He has also contributed a goal and an assist.

Manchester United, however, will have to pay around £51.7 million if they want to sign Scalvini, with his contract with Atalanta expiring in 2028. Moreover, they might have to compete with Juventus and AC Milan for his signature, though the price tag might derail the Italian clubs' interest.

Atalanta are currently engaged in a top-four race in Serie A, as they sit four points behind fourth-placed Fiorentina in sixth. Hence, they are likely to want to keep Scalvini until the end of the season unless a club could pay a big amount.

The 20-year-old defender came through Atalanta's academy and has already made 76 senior appearances for them. He has also earned seven caps with Italy, making his debut in June 2022 against Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

Mark Schwarzer tells Arsenal star to join Manchester United

Former Chelsea goalkeeper reckons that goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale should leave Arsenal in January, with Manchester United being a viable destination.

Ramsdale lost his starting spot in the Gunners lineup following David Raya's arrival on loan from Brentford last summer. The Englishman has made just nine appearances across competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Schwarzer believes Ramsdale should leave Arsenal in January, as he told Optus Sports (via Caught Offside):

“But if he didn’t go to Chelsea, where else is there for Ramsdale? There’s Manchester United, which I think would also be an excellent destination for him.

“He’s far better than Andre Onana in my opinion but probably not in Erik ten Hag’s opinion, as he will most likely stick with his summer signing given how much he’s backed him through his early struggles at Old Trafford so far.

“Manchester United could definitely do with Ramsdale but I think their priorities lie elsewhere.”

The Red Devils signed Onana from Inter Milan last summer for a reported fee of €51 million. The Cameroonian has, however, failed to impress, making numerous errors. He has kept eight clean sheets in 28 games across competitions this season.