Manchester United told to pay £70 million to sign Liverpool target: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been told to splash a transfer fee of £70 million to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, who has also been linked with Liverpool.

Semenyo, 25, has cemented himself as a crucial starter for the Cherries since arriving from Bristol City for around £9 million in January 2023. The Ghanian has helped Andoni Iraola's side eclipse their club record points tally for a Premier League season this term.

So far this campaign, Semenyo has started 37 of his 40 appearances in all competitions for his side. He has found the back of the opposition net 11 times and recorded seven assists in 3,382 minutes of action so far this term.

Now, according to famed reporter Ben Jacobs, Bournemouth have set a price tag of £70 million on Semenyo owing to the attacker's rise in stock. As a result, Manchester United are expected to fail in their pursuit of the Liverpool-linked star.

Semenyo, who has a deal until June 2029 at Bournemouth, has bagged 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 87 total matches for his side so far.

Manchester United and Liverpool target opens up on future ahead of summer transfer window

Earlier this month, Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki was queried if he could leave this summer. The Manchester United and Liverpool target replied (h/t Metro):

"I don't know. In any case, I know that I gave everything for the club. I did everything I could for Lyon. This is a club that I will never forget and that will always remain in my heart. I stayed when many players left."

Cherki, who reportedly has a £19 million release clause, commented:

"Today, I have no regrets, so whatever happens, I will give everything until my last minute for the club. I'm going to try to enjoy myself and give my friend [Alexandre Lacazette] some pleasure... he deserves it. After that, we'll see."

Cherki, 21, relished a breakout campaign at Lyon, recording 12 goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances across competitions in the 2024-25 term.

Lauding the attacking midfielder, Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca opined:

"I have been at some big clubs and I have rarely seen this kind of player. Rayan is a talent. Sometimes, in the middle of a session, I ask myself: 'How does he see these things?'"

The Manchester United and Liverpool target's current deal will run out on June 30, 2026. Apart from playing in a number 10 role, he is also adept at operating as a right winger.

