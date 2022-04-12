Manchester United and Tottenham could battle it out to sign 29-year-old this summer: Reports

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is the subject of serious transfer interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer, according to Sky Sports.

Johnstone has been a key player for the Baggies since joining them from the Red Devils in 2018, making 167 appearances across all competitions. However, the 29-year-old's future at the Hawthorns is under serious doubt as his contract expires at the end of the season.

The goalkeeper has been tipped to leave West Brom when his contract runs out in the summer. Baggies boss Steve Bruce also admitted that Johnstone is likely to leave the club at the end of the campaign last weekend.

With 12th-placed West Brom unlikely to earn promotion from the Championship, Johnstone is said to be keen to secure a Premier League move in the summer. And it appears he is not short of options in the top flight.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the shot-stopper's signature. Johnstone could thus earn a move to a top Premier League club ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Spurs have been credited with a long-term interest in the England international. Antonio Conte's side, though, are set to face serious competition from the Red Devils in the race for Johnstone.

With two big Premier League clubs keen to sign Johnstone on a free transfer, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

Could Sam Johnstone return to Manchester United?

Manchester United have two top-class goalkeepers in their ranks in the shape of David de Gea and Dean Henderson. However, the latter could leave Old Trafford if he is not guaranteed the number one shirt ahead of De Gea, according to reports.

The Red Devils thus appear to be in the market for a new deputy for the Spain international. If the report is to be believed, they have identified Johnstone as a potential recruit ahead of the summer.

It is worth noting that Johnstone used to ply his trade for Manchester United before leaving permanently in 2018. The 29-year-old rose through the ranks at the Red Devils' academy, but did not make a senior appearance for the club.

Johnstone could now seal a return to Old Trafford this season. However, it remains to be seen if he will view Tottenham as a much more attractive option.

