Manchester United and Tottenham target available for laughable price of €30 million in January transfer window: Reports

According to Fichajes.net (via SportWitness), Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Jan Oblak will be available for the meager sum of €30 million in January.

The Atletico Madrid shot-stopper has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the modern game. He could see a move from Los Rojiblancos materialize after the winter World Cup.

The Slovenia international has attracted many suitors, none more notable and interested in a deal than the Red Devils and the Lilywhites.

Manchester United's current first-choice shot-stopper David De Gea’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023. However, the Manchester outfit have an option to extend his deal for another year.

Spurs, on the other hand, still have French World Cup winner Hugo Lloris tied down for another two years. However, with the former Lyon man now 35, a younger top-quality successor would not be a bad idea for the London side.

At 29, Oblak would be a suitable option for either Premier League side, with the Slovenian at his peak and likely to remain a top-level performer in the years to come.

Given the reported asking price, both teams are likely to pursue a move for the goalkeeper in the winter window.

Juventus interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

The Red Devils goalkeeper will see his contract at Old Trafford expire next summer. With no official confirmation regarding talks of a renewal, De Gea could be on his way out of Manchester United. Italian giants Juventus have taken note of the star's contract situation and could sign him on a free transfer in January.

According to Calcio Mercato (via Caught Offside), the end to De Gea's time in-between the sticks for United could see the Bianconeri steal another world-class player from Old Trafford. Paul Pogba made the switch to Italy last summer, leaving the Red Devils for the Old Lady on a free transfer.

The Spain international has been a consistent shot-stopper for United since he joined the club in 2011. However, De Gea has struggled to fit into Erik ten Hag's style of play, which requires goalkeepers to be efficient distributors.

