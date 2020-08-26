Manchester United are yet to make serious headway in the transfer window, with Alexis Sanchez the only first-team player to make a move this window. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly in the market for a forward, a midfielder and a central defender.

Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from Old Trafford on 25th August 2020.

Barcelona defender travels to Manchester to complete Man Utd transfer

Marc Jurado has travelled to Manchester to complete his transfer to Manchester United from Barcelona, according to the Metro. The 16-year-old right-back is considered to be one of the brightest prospects in his age group will join Manchester United's U-18 side.

- Marc Jurado will arrive in Manchester today ahead of his transfer to United

- Club still awaiting international clearance to make things official

- Player will quarantine for two weeks before being welcomed to training #mufc https://t.co/oqYN0reDvu — Rich Fay (@RichFay) August 26, 2020

Manchester United have invested heavily in the academy since Nicky Butt took over the role of academy head, bringing in players from all around the EU to develop them for the first team. There have been notable successes, with the likes of Tahith Chong and Andreas Periera breaking into the first team.

Jurado elected not to sign a contract with Barcelona and will ply his trade in Manchester, similar to Gerard Pique, who played for United before moving back to Barcelona. Interestingly, Eric Garcia of Manchester City has also traversed the same path recently and is looking to make a move back to the Catalan giants.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson agrees on a new deal

Dean Henderson has agreed a new £100,000-a-week a contract with Manchester United, which will keep the goalkeeper at the club long term, according to Football Insider. The 23-year-old had an impressive campaign for his loan club Sheffield United, attracting attention from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Dean Henderson of Sheffield United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted earlier in the season that he expects Henderson to come back to Manchester and have a 'great' career, opening the proverbial door for the shot-stopper.

Sheffield United have signed Aaron Ramsdale for an £18.5 million fee, so it is unlikely that Henderson will go back on loan to the Blades.

David de Gea and Sergio Romero have long been the Number 1 and Number 2 between the sticks at Old Trafford. It remains to be seen if Solskjaer elects to keep three top-class goalkeepers at Old Trafford ahead of the new Premier League season.

Manchester United have bid rejected for Benoit Badiashile

Manchester United have a £22m bid rejected for Benoit Badiashile, according to a report by French journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi. The 19-year-old defender has had a breakthrough season at Monaco and has attracted interest from top European sides, including Manchester United.

Source proche de Monaco explique que « Benoit restera à moins que Manchester fasse une offre irrefusable comme Martial »

Leverkusen compte bien revenir à la charge pour le défenseur ! — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 26, 2020

The report suggests that Niko Kovac wants to keep the youngster at Monaco and has urged the board to reject all deals for the teenager. However, the club will accept any 'Martial-like, unrefutable bid for him.'

