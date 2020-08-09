Manchester United transfer news roundup: Dortmund still ready to agree a deal for Sancho, AC Milan trying to sign United outcast and more: 9 August 2020

Manchester United worked their backs off towards the end of the season on the field and now they are going to do it off it as well. With the club trying to rope in some high-profile stars to improve their squad depth and bolster their unit, they are in for a busy time in the transfer window.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United from 9 August 2020.

Jesse Lingard wanted by AC Milan

Jesse Lingard (right)

Jesse Lingard has had a poor season for Manchester United and is looking set to be offloaded in the transfer window. Several teams are on high-alert and the most prominent among them is AC Milan, as per reports.

The report adds that Lingard's agent Mino Raiola has already held talks with AC Milan over a potential move. The Englishman's current contract with Manchester United runs till 2021. The Red Devils have reportedly slapped a €15 million price tag on Lingard.

Manchester United to give Henderson a pay raise and loan him out

Dean Henderson

Manchester United are preparing to give Dean Henderson a pay raise and send him on loan for another season before letting him take over from David de Gea, as per the latest reports.

The report claims that United want to raise Henderson's wages to €100,000 a week and let him continue at Sheffield United for another season. However, this has not gone down well with Sheffield as the loaning club has been paying the wages and they would find it hard to keep the youngster on for that kinda money.

Henderson had, earlier this week, suggested in an interview with Danish channel TV3 that he will move on if he is not given the opportunity to be United's number 1.

He said,

‘I think it’s clear for everyone to know, I want to play for Man United and England,’

‘It feels really hard at the minute. It feels like I always hit a brick wall.

‘Maybe I’ll get the opportunity, maybe I won’t. But then I’ll have to look down a different avenue.’

Talks still ongoing between Manchester United and Dortmund for Jadon Sancho

Old Trafford bound?

Despite several reports claiming that United's pursuit of Sancho is close to being derailed, Fabrizio Romano insists that the clubs are still trying to work out a deal and are in constant contact.

Borussia Dortmund is reportedly not happy with the sum that Manchester United have offered to pay as initial payment and is holding out for more.

Romano tweeted that United and Dortmund are trying to find a solution about add-ons and instalments.