Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid star offered to Red Devils, Arsenal join race for Ten hag's top target and more - 1 June 2022

New manager Erik ten Hag is on a mission to revamp the Manchester United squad this summer. The Red Devils have announced the departures of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard today (1 June), with the exits of Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani, and Nemanja Matic already confirmed.

The Old Trafford outfit could let go of a few more players this summer, but incomings are the main focus in the media today.

Here are the top news and rumors related to Manchester United today:

Arsenal to challenge Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong?

Manchester United have been leading the race for Frenkie de Jong's signature, but they now have some competition. Fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal have joined the race for the Barcelona star, as per SPORT.

The Spanish publication claims that Mikel Arteta is keen to bring the Dutchman to the Emirates Stadium to bolster his midfield. Ten Hag, meanwhile, has previously worked with De Jong at Ajax and is hopeful of luring him to Old Trafford.

According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have set an €85 million price tag on the midfielder and are open to selling him.

Arsenal and Manchester United both in for free agent

Corentin Tolisso is a free agent right now after leaving Bayern Munich. The Frenchman is yet to agree terms with any club and is still open to offers at the moment.

The Sun reports that Arsenal and United are keeping tabs on the midfielder, who played 22 matches for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season.

Arteta and Ten Hag are both keen on signing a central midfielder and Tolisso is the latest name on their radar.

Real Madrid star offered to Red Devils?

Jorge Mendes is working on taking Marco Asenso away from Real Madrid this summer, and has offered him to the Red Devils. The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and is keen to play more regularly next season.

El Chiringuito TV claims that Real Madrid are open to selling the winger, who has just a year left on his current deal. The Spain international played 42 games across competitions last season, scoring 12 times in the process.

