Manchester United are less than a week away from kickstarting their 2020-21 Premier League season. So far, they have only completed the signing of Donny van de Beek and the board has been urged from all corners to go on and snap up Solskjaer's top transfer targets before this transfer window is shut.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United from 13 September 2020.

Alex Telles' agent offers player to Manchester United

Alex Telles

Manchester United are struggling to reach a decision over Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon. Meanwhile, latest reports claim United have been offered the chance to sign Porto left-back Alex Telles.

The Red Devils are currently a little short of quality at left-back as Luke Shaw's deputy Brandon Williams is primarily a right-back. Though strengthening in that area is not a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they are looking at the possibility of signing Sergio Reguilon but will not sign him if Real Madrid want to insert a buy-back clause in the agreement.

Super agent Pini Zahavi who represents the 27-year-old Alex Telles has chosen the opportunity to engineer a move to Old Trafford for his client. Telles currently has just one year remaining on his contract with Porto and Manchester United are not willing to spend any more than £18 million for him.

Manchester United set to make surprise move for Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale

According to reports, Manchester United are growing frustrated in their Jadon Sancho pursuit and are now looking at other alternatives. They have now reportedly identified Gareth Bale as an option and is set to make a surprise swoop for the Welshman.

The Red Devils are looking to land Gareth Bale on loan with Real Madrid willing to pay half of his £600,000 a week wages. Mundo Deportivo adds that the Old Trafford outfit can sign him permanently for a sum as low as £15 million.

Manchester United are ready to turn their attention away from Jadon Sancho to pursue a deal for Gareth Bale, reports the Express 👀 pic.twitter.com/k5xBLlofFA — Goal (@goal) September 13, 2020

Bayern Munich former president says Manchester United have probably agreed terms with Thiago

Thiago Alcantara

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has revealed that Manchester United have 'probably agreed personal terms' with Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alacantara.

The Spanish midfielder's future is unresolved and Liverpool and Manchester United are both interested. He had come close to agreeing a new contract with Bayern Munich before pulling a 180 and deciding to leave.

Thiago has just one year left in his contract and as such, this is Bayern Munich's last chance of cashing in on him. They are currently sticking to their £28 million valuation and former president Uli Hoeness believes that the English clubs are waiting till the closing stages of the transfer window to strike a cut-price deal.

He says,

“Both Liverpool and Manchester United did not come to us with an offer for Thiago. They are bluffing and waiting until the last week of the window to make a cheap offer. Bayern must decide whether they want to play this game or stand their ground and keep him.”