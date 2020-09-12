Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify £72.9 million rated Jadon Sancho alternative, United inch closer to signing Real Madrid star and more: 12 September 2020

Manchester United are being urged to go on and sign their top targets from all corners after having completed just one major signing so far. The common sentiment is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves to be backed by the board after delivering on his promise of guiding Manchester United to a Champions League spot for the upcoming season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United from 12 September 2020.

Diogo Dalot set to be axed as Solskjaer does not rate him

Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot's Manchester United career might be coming to an end after falling down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Latest reports claim that Solskajer is not a fan of the Portuguese and is open to selling him this transfer window.

The report adds that Ole is not pleased with how Dalot has performed in training and does not believe that his showings warrant selection. In fact, the Manchester United manager has used Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams and Timothy Fosu-Mensah ahead of Dalot.

The report further claims that Timothy Fosu-Mensah is also expected to be shown the exit doors at Old Trafford.

Manchester United make breakthrough in Sergio Reguilon pursuit

Sergio Reguilon

Real Madrid are now reportedly willing to let Sergio Reguilon leave this transfer window without inserting a buy-back clause. It was earlier reported that though Manchester United are interested in Reguilon, they have been put off by Real Madrid's desire to insert a buy-back clause in the agreement.

The report claims that Zinedine Zidane has decided to go back on his earlier decision and let Reguilon leave without more complications. And according to AS, Sergio Reguilon is now taking his time to decide between joining Sevilla on loan or moving to Manchester United on a permanent basis.

If Sergio Reguilon decides to take up Manchester United's offer, then it will be lights out on his Real Madrid dreams. If he goes to Sevilla, it will still be a gamble as the Red Devils might not covet his signature at the end of next season.

Manchester United eyeing Joao Felix as Jadon Sancho alternative

Joao Felix

There seems to be no breakthrough in the negotiations for Jadon Sancho as Borussia Dortmund continue to hold out for the full £120 million payment. Fabrizio Romano had reported earlier this week that Sancho wants to join Manchester United and that personal terms have never been a problem.

Jadon Sancho has an agreement on personal terms with Man United by months. Never had problems, he'd love to join #MUFC. It's up to the club - €120m to BVB or nothing.



However, an agreement with Borussia Dortmund has remained elusive and as a result, the Red Devils are now looking at other alternatives and have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix as a target.

Atletico Madrid broke their transfer record to sign Felix last summer. However, he has not been able to justify his price tag yet. The report claims that Atletico might accept a reduced bid for Joao Felix as funds are in short supply owing to the Covid pandemic.