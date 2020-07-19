Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils identify Jadon Sancho alternative, Dean Henderson update and more - 19th July 2020

Manchester United have been nearly unstoppable following the restart, playing some of the most entertaining football in England. There is definitely a good feeling about the side and they seem to be a couple of top signings away from challenging for titles next season.

As expected and as is the law, Manchester United have been linked with some big names. So let's dive right in and take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving the Red Devils as on 19th July 2019.

Manchester United to hand Mason Greenwood a new deal

Manchester United golden boy Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has been on fire since the restart and has scored some scorchers this season. He seems to be coming of age in the red and white with 16 goals in all competitions, and as per the latest reports, Manchester United are ready to hand him a new contract.

Greenwood, who used to earn £800 a week, signed a new contract only 9 months ago which ties him to the club for 5 years with the option of extending it by another year. He is currently earning £25,000 per week and the new deal will see those numbers increase to £50,000 per week.

#mufc are set to double Mason Greenwood's wages to around £50,000-a-week just nine months after he signed a new contract at the club. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now sees him as a key player and wants to reward his fine form during his breakthrough season. [@Daily_Express] pic.twitter.com/nFkGQ8kGkl — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 18, 2020

According to the reports, the new deal comes with hefty benefits and annual pay-rises.

Sheffield manager Chris Wilder hopeful of Dean Henderson stay

Is Dean Henderson going to kick on at Sheffield United beyond the season?

On the back of Sheffield United signing Wes Foderingham from Rangers, Chris Wilder has said that the club remains hopeful of holding on Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson.

He said -

"Dean and Manchester United know our views on that, we already have started talking to the player and Manchester United,"

"It is their decision and the boy's decision; we would love to extend that for another season and when we get the news on that decision we will let you know.

"Wes was available, we needed to strengthen that department, there will be a couple of changes going forward in that department. He became available, a free transfer and a three-year deal."

Dean Henderson has kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, only Nick Pope has kept more (14).



A big win for his current and parent club. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hJi6Jv78PU — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 11, 2020

Watford's Ismaila Sarr identified as Jadon Sancho alternative

Ismaila Sarr (right) was one of Watford's better players against West Ham United

As per the latest reports, Manchester United have identified Watford's 22-year-old forward Ismaila Sarr as an alternative to Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils have been forced to look for alternatives as Borussia Dortmund are hesitant to budge in their £120 million valuation of the young Englishman.

To add fuel to the flames, Gary Neville said this about Ismaila Sarr on his podcast, following Watford's match against West Ham:

“Manchester United need a right winger.

“He's a big, big talent, honestly he really is.

“We've seen his performances before but tonight he was a shining light, even in that first half there were periods where Watford did attack and it was through him.

“He'll be sought after and Watford will, I'm sure, cash in if they get the right bid.”

Premier League champions Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the Senegalese international.