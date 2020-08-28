Manchester United are yet to make any real headway in the transfer market, with Alexis Sanchez the only first-team player to make a permanent move this window. With the start of the Premier League season edging closer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to add new players to his squad to challenge for the league title.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 28th August.

Manchester United interested in signing Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United are interested in signing left-back Sergio Reguilon, according to the Daily Star. The 23-year-old, on loan from Real Madrid, performed admirably for Sevilla as they lifted yet another Europa League title.

Sergio Reguilon of Sevilla

The Spaniard gave an excellent account of himself, as he helped his side win against the Red Devils in the semi-final of the competition, showing his attacking and defensive capabilities. Although Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui wants to bring back the defender to Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, the Spanish giants might be priced out of a deal by Premier League sides.

Real Madrid are well stacked in the left-back position with Marcelo and Ferland Mendy, which might convince Zinedine Zidane to part ways with the left-back. Los Blancos are prepared to let Reguilon leave for bid in the region of £18 million, a generous amount for the left-back who has now been called up for the Spain national side.

Manchester United have options in the left-back spot with Luke Shaw and the emergence of Brandon Williams. However, Shaw has had yet another injury-ravaged season and Williams is still learning his trade.

An attacking left-back in the ilk of Reguilon could be hugely beneficial to Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, as a majority of Manchester United's attacks originate from the left-hand side of the pitch via Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United to offer swap deal for Jack Grealish

Manchester United are prepared to offer Diogo Dalot and Sergio Romero in a swap deal for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to the Express. Grealish is valued at €75 million by Villa, a fee which had made Manchester United back off from the 24-year-old.

However, a deal now seems possible, with the Villans interested in two Manchester United players Dalot and Romero. Villa are in the market for a goalkeeper to replace Pepe Reina and the Argentina number 1 could be the perfect option for the Midlands club.

Diogo Dalot has fallen down the pecking order under Solskjaer, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka playing the majority of games at right-back. Manchester United have the hugely promising Ethan Laird also knocking on the proverbial door of the first team at Old Trafford.

Joel Pereira to go on loan to Huddersfield Town

Joel Pereira going out on loan to Huddersfield, another move for him. #MUFC — Stretford End (@stretford_end) August 28, 2020

Joel Periera has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United, with top-class goalkeepers such as David de Gea, Dean Henderson, and Sergio Romero on their books. The Portuguese goalkeeper seems to have sealed a year's loan to Huddersfield Town, with his Manchester United contract expiring in 2021.