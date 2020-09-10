Manchester United are set to play their first pre-season friendly against Aston Villa on 12th September with just one new addition to the team in Donny van de Beek. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping for one or two more additions to help his side compete for the Premier League title against Manchester City and Liverpool.

Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from Old Trafford on 10th September 2020.

Manchester United set to launch bid for Josh King

Manchester United are set to launch a bid for Bournemouth striker Josh King, who has been linked with a move to Leeds United and Aston Villa according to Yorkshire Post. The striker admitted that he would welcome a move to his boyhood club managed by his former coach at Old Trafford - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

King is valued at around £25 million by Championship outfit Bournemouth, who are prepared to lose the Norwegian attacker this summer. The club reportedly turned down a bid worth £20 million by the Red Devils for the 28-year-old on deadline day back in January.

James Garner attracting attention from three Championship sides

Manchester United midfielder James Garner has attracted interest from three Championship sides - Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Millwall for a temporary loan spell.

A report in the Lancs Live suggests that the midfielder will make his final decision by the end of this week.

Manchester United v Colchester United - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

Garner has started pre-season brightly, getting two assists against Salford in the EFL Cup. The 19-year-old made his breakthrough into the first team last year, earning game time in the Europa League and the League Cup.

With Manchester United signing Donny van de Beek, minutes will be at a premium at Old Trafford. With the promise Garner has shown in the past season, playing regular football at a decent level is essential for him at this stage of his career.

Fred confirms he wants to remain at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Fred has expressed his desire to stay at the club after completing a fruitful season in 2019-20. The Brazilian international has been linked with a move to Turkish club Galatasaray in the current window.

"I want to stay here – that’s my desire. I don’t want to leave. As I’ve always said, I want to be an important player and win trophies for this club. Van de Beek’s arrival means we’re getting stronger and that’s good for everyone at United."

"We need more players for this season because it will be even more demanding: the calendar is crammed and we need a strong squad to compete for every title. When you play at a big club, there will always be competition – I’m used to it. It’s been like that from day one at United."

