Manchester United transfer news roundup: Red Devils make big Jadon Sancho decision, Jesse Lingard set to be sold and more: 7 August 2020

Manchester United turned their fortunes around following the Covid break, clinching the 3rd place on the Premier League table and thereby qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. However, the Red Devils are looking to do some serious business in the transfer window in order to increase their squad depth.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United from 7 August 2020.

Eric Bailly offered to AC Milan

Bailly's stint at Old Trafford has been blighted by injuries

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly's future remains uncertain and according to the latest reports, the Ivory Coast international has been offered to AC Milan. Bailly had been sidelined for a good part of the season and failed to impress when he was called upon, just making 11 appearances across all competitions this term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly looking to bring in Kalidou Koulibaly and Gabriel Magelhaes to bolster their defence. However, the report adds that AC Milan are not interested in signing the Ivorian and that Manchester United will struggle to get talks going.

Manchester United ready to sell Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard has had a forgettable season and has now fallen out of favour with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With United looking to strengthen their attack, they are also looking to raise some funds by selling players who have been deemed surplus to requirements and Lingard is one of the players that United are willing to listen to offers for.

The 27-year-old's current contract runs till 2021 (there is an option to extend it by a year) and United would like cash in on the player this summer. The report claims that Jesse Lingard will be sold if United get the right bid.

📰Tuttosport: Among the players who have been proposed to Milan in the last few hours there is Manchester United's player, Jesse Lingard, 27 years old, who happens to be one of Mino Raiola clients. pic.twitter.com/mNVeBUjbII — TeamMilanAC (@TeamMilanAC) August 7, 2020

Manchester United to go all out for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

According to former German footballer turned transfer insider Jan Aage Fjortoft, Manchester United are ready to pull the plug on all their transfer activity just to ensure that the Jadon Sancho deal is sealed.

United have reportedly prioritized Sancho's signing at the risk of all others. Fjortoft tweeted,

"I understand Sancho is the main and only target for Manchester United this window,"

"If they get Sancho no other big profile will be signed. Sancho is seen as the key-factor to take them to the next level."

Manchester United are desperate to sign another attacker and Jadon Sancho would undoubtedly improve an already flourishing Manchester United frontline.