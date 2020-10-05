Manchester United transfer news roundup: Red Devils poised to complete 5 signings on deadline day

Manchester United appear to have finally gotten busy in the transfer window on deadline day. The Red Devils had so far managed to sign only Donny van de Beek from Ajax while Alexis Sanchez left for Inter Milan.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on deadline day.

Manchester United close to securing a loan move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United are close to securing a loan deal for French winger Ousmane Dembele, according to Catalan journalist Gerard Romero. The Red Devils have reportedly offered a loan fee and will pay the 23-year-old's wages.

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona are growing to the idea of doing a Coutinho style deal with Manchester United for Ousmane Dembele 😮



Looks like we're getting Dembele unless Woodward pulls off a miracle for Sancho 😐🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/6FsXBsKVuA — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) October 5, 2020

Barcelona are conducive to the idea as the club are well stacked in wide areas after the arrival of Trincao and the emergence of Ansu Fati. Speaking after the game against Sevilla, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman commented on Dembele's future:

"What is certain in the world? I don't know. At the moment, he's a Barcelona player. There's still one day left for incomings and outgoings. We'll see. I opted for (Francisco) Trincao, Pedri and (Miralem) Pjanic (off the bench). We needed more control, and that's why I made these changes."

Manchester United make an enquiry for Ismaila Sarr

Manchester United have offered a loan deal to Watford for Ismaila Sarr, with an option to buy the player for £45 million. The Championship side are looking to sell the winger and are proposing a £20 million fee if the 20-time league champions refuse to take up the option of buying the winger.

Advertisement

#MUFC also checking on Ismaila Sarr, report @SamLee

+ @AdamLeventhal



Watford set price at £45m. United only want a loan + have turned down proposal of a £20m fee (!) for a temporary move.@TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/9wfx3SSumw — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 5, 2020

Manchester United complete signing of Amad Traore

Amad Traore (left) of Atalanta BC

Manchester United have completed the signing of Amad Traore for €30m (£27.2m) plus add-ons, according to the Guardian. The left-footed right-winger is expected to join the club in January due to work permit-related issues.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Uruguyan wonderkid Facundo Pellistri and want to complete a deal for the player before the transfer window closes.

Chris Smalling likely to remain at Manchester United

Advertisement

AS Roma and Manchester United have failed to agree on a fee for English defender Chris Smalling.

The 30-year-old was brilliant on loan at Rome last season, but the Serie A giants are looking at Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea on loan.

Nothing happening re Chris Smalling back to Roma. Could happen quickly if there was a will but nothing at the moment to suggest it will. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 5, 2020

Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani arrive at Carrington to complete transfer

Porto left-back Alex Telles and free agent Edinson Cavani have arrived at Manchester United's Carrington training ground to complete a transfer to the Premier League club.

Edinson Cavani is expected to sign a two-year contract and the Brazilian Alex Telles will sign a four-year contract with an option for an additional year.