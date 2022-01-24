Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils prioritize signing a midfielder, defensive duo could be sold, and more - 24 January 2022

With the January transfer window now open, Premier League side Manchester United have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

Manchester United put in a gritty display against West Ham United this past Saturday to emerge 1-0 winners at home. They now have a winter break and will not play until the first week of February.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are currently a point ahead of West Ham United in fourth as the race for the top four is close. The Red Devils will hope to strengthen their grip on the top-four spot in the coming months.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Red Devils as of January 24, 2022.

Manchester United prioritize signing a midfielder

Manchester United have reportedly drawn a shortlist of players they need. Declan Rice is among their high-priority targets as they want to sign a midfielder.

As per MEN, Rice "asked" international teammates Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire about Manchester United whilst on England duty last year.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN Manchester United told signing Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham mould Premier League winning midfield manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Manchester United told signing Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham mould Premier League winning midfield manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Rice will not come cheap, though, as West Ham United value him highly. His contract with the London outfit runs until 2024.

The Hammers nearly picked up a point against Manchester United on Saturday as Rice starred in a holding midfield role.

Jones and Bailly could be sold in the summer

Centre-back duo Phil Jones and Eric Bailly have not played much this season and could hence be sold in the next transfer window.

Manchester United are likely to sign a new defender, though, as they are likely to freshen up their squad.

The duo of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are currently first-choice when fit, with Victor Lindelof acting as an immediate backup.

utdreport @utdreport



100% tackles won

66 passes completed

9 long passes attempted

6 long passes completed

5 aerial duels won

5 ball recoveries

4 clearances

1 interceptions



[@StatmanDave] Harry Maguire vs West Ham:100% tackles won66 passes completed9 long passes attempted6 long passes completed5 aerial duels won5 ball recoveries4 clearances1 interceptions Harry Maguire vs West Ham: 100% tackles won 66 passes completed 9 long passes attempted 6 long passes completed 5 aerial duels won 5 ball recoveries 4 clearances 1 interceptions [@StatmanDave]

The club could also sign another attacking right-back, even though Diogo Dalot has done well under Rangnick in recent weeks.

Manchester United urged to get rid of Pogba to sign another midfielder

Former Premier League forward Kevin Phillips has revealed Manchester United are better off without Paul Pogba as they can sign another midfielder for his wage bracket.

"I think it's best for all parties that he moves on. He's on very hefty wages as well so United could use that money to bring in a world-class replacement," Phillips told Football Insider.

Also Read Article Continues below

Pogba's contract with Manchester United will come to an end this summer. He is now permitted to begin pre-contract negotiations with clubs outside England.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar