Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils start talks to loan €105m-rated international, club wants Argentine defender and more - 23rd September 2020

Manchester United fans have been disappointed by the lack of movement to and from Old Trafford during the transfer window. The Red Devils have signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax and managed to offload Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan.

The Manchester United hierarchy have under two weeks to obtain targets in the window. Here is the latest news regarding ins and outs on September 23rd.

Manchester United eyeing Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico

Manchester United are considering Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as an alternative to Porto's Alex Telles, according to the Daily Mail. The Red Devils are in the market for a left-back having missed out on Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 28-year-old Argentine is reportedly available for a fee of £23 million, which is similar to Porto's valuation of Telles. The defender joined the Amsterdam side in 2018 from Independiente, scoring five goals and providing seven assists last season.

Manchester United open talks for Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United have started talks with Barcelona for winger Ousmane Dembele, according to Duncan Castles for the Daily Record. The 23-year-old has been hampered by recurring injuries during his time at Camp Nou.

Manchester United are in the market for a right-winger and Dembele is viewed as an alternative to Jadon Sancho. The France international has performed well in Barcelona's pre-season campaign under new manager Ronald Koeman.

The report suggests that the Red Devils have proposed a season-long loan deal, but Barcelona are reportedly more interested in selling the player. Barca paid an astronomical €105 million fee for the winger back in 2017.

Darren Fletcher wants Manchester United to move on from Jadon Sancho

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has urged his former side to move away from their pursuit of Jadon Sancho. The Scotsman believes that the Red Devils are more than one player away from challenging Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League trophy.

"If you add Jadon Sancho to that Man United team, do they instantly go and challenge for the title? No. I think that is what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thinking as well: people are outraged we haven’t added Jadon Sancho, that means we can’t challenge for the title. I still think you’ve got to bridge a gap between Liverpool and Man City first before you overtake them. I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club are willing to be patient, if it means not signing Sancho this summer, adding in other areas, having another season with this team and improving and then adding Jadon Sancho next summer - what’s wrong with that? If that’s your main target, why not wait for him instead of signing a stop-gap and eventually losing out on Sancho. "