Manchester United trigger one-year option in 26-year-old star's contract and plan to hold talks over new long-term deal: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly extended Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract by 12 months and are looking to hold talks over a new long-term deal.

The Daily Mail reports that United have moved to tie Wan-Bissaka down to a further year at Old Trafford. He was set to become a free agent at the end of the season but will now remain with the club until at least 2025.

Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed a career renaissance under Erik ten Hag after previously being on the outskirts of the first team. The English right-back has made 15 appearances across competitions this season, providing two assists.

Wan-Bissaka touched on his return to Ten Hag's first team last season by explaining how he worked hard behind closed doors (via ESPN):

"It was a hard time and the only thing you can do during a hard time is keep working. I got my head down and then got the chance and was able to help the team."

Manchester United plan to hold further talks with the former Crystal Palace defender and are prepared to increase his wages. He currently sits on £90,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

The move comes after United also triggered the one-year option in Victor Lindelof's contract. They have decided not to do so with Raphael Varane as his £375,000-a-week wages are deemed too expensive.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised Aaron Wan-Bissaka for showing improvement last season

Aaron Wan-Bissaka won Erik ten Hag over.

Wan-Bissaka looked to be heading for the Old Trafford exit door in late 2022. The Englishman was struggling for game time and had struggled to convince Ten Hag of his abilities.

However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup break allowed him to prove his worth. He did so by impressing when given the opportunity and he's been a regular for the Dutch coach since.

Ten Hag lavished praise on Wan-Bissaka during the second half of last season for his upturn in form. He said (via Manchester United's official website):

"He has improved a lot, as many players have improved during the season. That's one of the jobs for a manager and the coaching staff, to get that done [improve players] and we are really happy with it, that players are developing."

Wan-Bissaka has been at Manchester United since July 2019 when he joined from Palace in a reported £50 million deal. He's made 175 appearances since then, scoring two goals and providing 13 assists.