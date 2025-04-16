Manchester United turn attention to €30m-rated Bundesliga star to solve striker issues: Reports

According to Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United are considering a move for Bundesliga striker Patrik Schick to solve their attacking woes. The Red Devils have struggled in the striker department this season, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to pose a credible goal threat.

Schick joined Bayer Leverkusen for a reported €26.5 million fee from AS Roma in the summer of 2020 and helped the side to an invincible domestic double last year. He has played 163 times for the German outfit, scoring 77 goals and providing 12 assists.

Schick has been in decent form this season, bagging 23 goals and one assist in 40 games for the reigning Bundesliga champions. He is contracted to the German side until the summer of 2027. He is currently rated at €30 million by Transfermarkt.

Manchester United hope to sign a prolific striker in the summer and avoid a repeat of the ongoing poor campaign. After 32 games, the Red Devils sit in 14th place in the Premier League, having scored just 38 goals in their 32 EPL games, the fifth-lowest return in the league.

According to journalist David Ornstein, Manchester United are keen to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo. The Ghanaian forward has impressed for the Cherries and is viewed as an option to bolster the struggling Red Devils attack.

Semenyo joined the Premier League side in the summer of 2023 from Bristol City for a reported €10.25 million. Since his arrival, he has helped the club to their best-ever points tally in a Premier League season, scoring 19 goals and nine assists in 83 appearances.

However, Ornstein warns that the Red Devils may have to pay a premium price to secure the forward's services, telling NBC Sports (via FotMob):

"They would be looking to sell him for a fee in excess of what they got for Dominic Solanke which was £65m. There's no release clause, they would want a club record,"

Semenyo has scored 10 and assisted six goals in 36 appearances this season and is contracted to Bournemouth until the summer of 2029.

