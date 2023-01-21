Manchester United unlikely to loan out young midfielder with Erik ten Hag keen on keeping him with first-team - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly unlikely to allow youngster Kobbie Mainoo to leave the club on loan this month. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag wants the English midfielder to remain with the first team.

Mainoo, 17, is breaking into the senior squad at Old Trafford and was handed his debut in United's 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup on January 10. He has earned plaudits for his passing range and elegance on the ball, earning comparisons to former Red Devils man Paul Pogba.

Ten Hag lauded the English teenager when he made his debut against Charlton, saying he deserved it (via Manchester Evening News):

"He did very well during the winter camp in Spain. He also did very well against Everton in a friendly. He deserved to play, so I'm happy to give him the opportunity - it's about deserving it."

UtdDistrict claim they were told by club sources that several U21 players would be allowed to leave this month on loan to gain more first-team opportunities. However, they report that Mainoo is set to remain with Ten Hag's side despite strong interest from the English Football League.

Ten Hag came to a decision alongside technical director Darren Fletcher and director of football John Murtough as well as academy bosses. They believe the teenager still benefits from playing in Manchester United's U21 team. He may earn more opportunities in the senior team as the campaign progresses.

Mainoo has featured 15 times across competitions for United's youth side, scoring two goals and contributing two assists. He rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before making his debut against Charlton.

Chris Armas is set to join Leeds' backroom staff.

According to the Daily Mail, former Red Devils assistant coach Armas is set to join Jesse Marsch's coaching staff at Elland Road. The American has been out of employment since Ralf Rangnick's stint as Manchester United interim boss ended in May last year.

He was part of Rangnick's staff that took charge of the Red Devils temporarily last season. It was a disappointing campaign for United, where they finished sixth in the league and trophyless.

Armas is set to replace Mark Jackson, who joined MK Dons earlier this season. The American will join his compatriot Marsch at Leeds. They sit 14th in the league table, two points above the relegation spots.

The former Manchester United coach has previously managed in the MLS. He was in charge of New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC. He has already arrived in England and is awaiting visa approval.

