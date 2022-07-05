Manchester United unsure of Cristiano Ronaldo's return; could miss traveling to Thailand and Australia with rest of the squad for pre-season - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's rumored desire to exit Manchester United this summer has already been well-documented in media reports.

The Portuguese forward is looking for new pastures despite having another year left on his current contract at Old Trafford.

A chaotic summer is expected to ensue at Manchester, with the club's current stance on the player being to disallow him to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation.Man United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. Confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo to miss return to Manchester United training today “due to family reasons”, club have accepted this explanation. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan United are aware of his desire to leave the club - but insist on their position: not for sale, want to keep him. https://t.co/Tzj40IidtU

Despite United's position on the situation, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly sounding out potential destinations for his client.

Pre-season began on July 4 for Manchester United but the veteran forward was notably missing from training.

"Family reasons" have been cited in several reports for his absence and there is growing doubt over exactly when the 37-year-old will join up with his teammates for training.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗞 Sources said the circumstances surrounding Ronaldo’s absence mean #mufc don’t know when he will return, or even if he will go on tour to Thailand and Australia with the rest of the squad on Friday. [ @ChrisWheelerDM 🗞 Sources said the circumstances surrounding Ronaldo’s absence mean #mufc don’t know when he will return, or even if he will go on tour to Thailand and Australia with the rest of the squad on Friday. [@ChrisWheelerDM]

United are expected to leave for Thailand and Australia this Friday to begin their pre-season tour, while their first friendly is scheduled for July 12 against Liverpool.

The club at the moment are unsure over when their star forward will join the ranks under the management of Erik ten Hag.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo part ways with Manchester United this summer?

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United last summer was met with a lot of festivities at the club. He went on to have a successful individual season, scoring 24 goals in 38 games across competitions.

However, United suffered as a team as they finished sixth in the Premier League and were knocked out of all cup competitions in the early rounds.

They have undergone a major change at the management level with Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both now gone from the club.

New manager Erik ten Hag is expected to create a rebuilding project at the club, which is likely to take United several seasons to be competitive at the top again.

Ronaldo at 37 might not have that many years left at the top. He reportedly wishes to play for a team that can offer him Champions League football this season and challenge for other trophies as well.

Although losing last season's top scorer will affect United in the short term, the club might be better off building a project where they will eventually have to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far